RPSC EO RO Answer Key 2023 OUT at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Download PDF Here

RPSC EO RO Answer Key 2023: Rajasthan Public Service Commission released the answer to the written exam for Executive Officer & Revenue Officer. Candidates can check the direct link below.

RPSC EO RO Answer Key 2023: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), on July 17 2023, issued Rajasthan RO Answer Key and Rajasthan EO Answer Key 2023. The exam was conducted on May 14, 2023, in two shifts i.e. from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM respectively. The candidates can download RPSC RPSC Executive Officer & Revenue Officer Answer Key 2023 through the provided link in this article.

RPSC released the answer key on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for both Shift 1st and 2nd on its official website.

The candidates can also file objections on the answer key from 19 to 21 July 2023. The objection fee is Rs. 100 per question. The candidates can file the objection by login to their SSO portal.

RPSC EO RO Answer Key 2023 Overview

Recruitment Organization Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Advt No. 9/Exam/EO,RO&A.En./DLB/EP-I/2022-23 Number of Vacancies 118 Job Location Rajasthan Category Answer Key Exam date (Revenue/ Executive Officer) 14 May 2023 Answer Key Release date 17 July 2023 Official Website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

This exam has been done at Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sriganganagar, Tonk, Udaipur district headquarters.

How to Download RPSC EO RO Answer Key 2023

The step-by-step process to check the RPSC EO RO Answer Key 2023 is given below. To check RPSC EO RO Answer Key 2023, the procedure given below must be followed.

First of all, go to the official website of RPSC. After this, click on ‘17/07/2023 Model Answer Key for RO and EO (Local Self Government Dept.) Comp. Exam - 2022 (Evening Session)’ or ‘Model Answer Key for RO and EO (Local Self Government Dept.) Comp. Exam - 2022 (Morning Session)’ Download RPSC Answer Key PDF Check the answer key for as per the Question Paper uploaded on Website Submit Objection, if any

You can call on 9352323625 or 7340557555 if you are facing any issue while submitting the objections.