RPSC FSO Admit Card 2023: Check Your Exam City at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, sso.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC FSO Admit Card 2023 will be released soon on the website of the commission: Candidates can check the direct link to rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in admit card and the exam city for Rajasthan Food Security Officer Posts.

RPSC FSO Admit Card 2023: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is conducting the exam for the post of Food Safety Officer on June 27, 2023. Candidates can check their exam city details by login into the official website SSO. The candidates can also check the status of their admit card on the official website of RPSC or on SSO Portal.

RPSC FSO Admit Card 2023 Date

The candidates would be able to download Rajasthan Food Safety Officer Admit Card three days before the exam. Hence, the admit card link is expected on June 24 or 25 2023 on the website of the commission i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC FSO Exam City Link 2023

The candidates can check the details regarding their exam city by login into the website of SSO. The direct link to check the FSO Exam City is available in the table below:

RPSC FSO SSO Exam City Link Click Here RPSC FSO Admit Card Link 3 days before the exam

How to Download RPSC FSO Admit Card 2023?

The candidates can follow the steps provided here in order to download their individual rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in admit card from the website of the RPSC.

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the admit card link available at the left corner of the page

Step 3: Enter your details 'Application Number and Date of Birth'

Step 4: Download FSO Admit Card

The candidates can also download their admit card by login into https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in and visiting the 'Citizen Apps (G2C)'. They will be required to select the 'Recruitment Portal' link.

It is mandatory to carry an original Aadhar Card (Coloured one) at the exam centre or Voter ID Card, Passport, Driving License etc. No candidates will be allowed at the centre without an original ID Card.

The candidate are advised to stay tuned to this page for the latest updates regarding the admit card.

RPSC FSO 2022-23 Registration Process was started on November 1 2022 and the applications were invited till November 30, 2022. A total of 200 vacancies will be filled for Food Safety Officer in the Medical and Health Services Department through this recruitment process.