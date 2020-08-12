RPSC Merit List 2020 for Town Planning Assistant Out @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Interview Marks and Cut off

RPSC Merit List 2020 for Town Planning Assistant: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Merit List, Marks and Cut off for the Town Planning Assistant posts on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Interview for Town Planning Assistant Posts can check their Merit List/Interview Marks and Cut off marks on the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.



Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the Interview Marks for Town Planning Assistant 2015 on its official website. Candidates can check also the Marks wise Merit List and Reserve List for Town Planning Assistant 2015 on the official website of RPSC.

Candidates appeared in the Interview round for the Town Planning Assistant under Town Planning Department against Advertisement No. - 07/2015-16 can check their Interview Marks and also the Total marks achieved in the examination. Apart from these, candidates can check also the Category wise cutoff marks of interview for Town Planning Assistant 2015 on the official website of RPSC.

