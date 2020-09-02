RPSC Online Editing Date 2020 Announced for Deputy Commandant/Evaluation Officer Exam @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Online Editing Date 2020 for Deputy Commandant/Evaluation Officer: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released short notification regarding the online editing chance for the Deputy Commandant/Evaluation Officer Exam on its official website. Now all candidates who appeared for the Deputy Commandant/Evaluation Officer exam held recently can edit online their entries on official website after login. All such candidates who have appeared for Deputy Commandant/Evaluation Officer Posts Exam can check the short notification available on the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the RPSC, all such candidates appeared in the written exam for the posts of Deputy Commandant/Evaluation Officer can edit online in their entries like Name/Exam Center/Photograph/Signature and other details from 04 September 2020. The last date of editing online with the official website is 13 September 2020.

Candidates should note that they will have to pay Rs. 300 for the correction to be done for the above examination with the official website of RPSC- https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. You will have to login on the given link for the changes in the entries including Name, Exam Center, Photo, Subjects and their Signature etc.

It is noted that RPSC has conducted the written examination of Deputy Commandant/Evaluation Officer on 23 August 2020 at the district headquarter of Ajmer and Jaipur. All such candidates appeared in the Deputy Commandant/Evaluation Officer exam can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Earlier Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had invited applications for the Deputy Commandant/Evaluation Officer posts on its official website.