RPSC RAS Admit Card 2021 Out @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Rajasthan Prelims Call Letter

RPSC RAS Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has, finally released the RAS Admit Card 2021 on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who are waiting for the admit card can, now, download RPSC RAS Admit Card online using their Application Number and Date of Birth. They can also find RPSC RAS Admit Card Link below:

Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam (RAS/RTS Exam) will be held on 27 October 2021 (Wednesday).

Important Dates RPSC RAS Events 04 August 2021 to 02 September 2021 RPSC RAS Registration Dates 27 October 2021 RPSC RAS Exam Date 2021 20 October 2021 RPSC RAS Admit Card Date 2021 to be announced RPSC RAS Result Date 2021

RPSC RAS Prelims Exam will have 150 questions on General Knowledge and General Science of 200 marks. The candidates will be given 3 hours to complete the test. For every wrong answer 0.33 mark shall be deducted.

MCQs will cover the following topics - Current Affairs, Science & Technology, Rajasthan: Political and administrative system, Rajasthan: History, Art & Culture, Literature,Tradition & Heritage, Geography of Rajasthan, Economy of Rajasthan, Indian History, Indian Constitution, Political system and Governance and Geography of World and India.

This exam is meant for screening only. Candidates who would qualify in the exam will be called for RPSC RAS Mains Exam 2021 which is a descriptive/analytical type exam. The final round will be interview.

RPSC RAS Recruitment 2021 is being done to hire 988 candidates under Rajasthan State Services and Rajasthan Subordinate Services including state services and subordinate services.

How to Download RPSC RAS Admit Card 2021 ?