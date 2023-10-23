RPSC RAS Marks 2023: Check Prelims Download Link at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC RAS Marks 2023 has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can check the direct link to download Rajasthan RAS Marks, Steps to download and other details here.

RPSC RAS Marks 2023: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the marks of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Prelims Exam on its official website - rpsc.rasjasthan.gov.in. The exam was conducted on 01 October. The candidates who appeared in the exam, whether qualified or not, can check their marks. Candidates can download the RPSC RAS Marks from the official website (rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in).

RPSC RAS Marks Download

The direct link to download the result is provided in this article. The candidates are required to download the result using roll number, date of birth and other details.

RPSC RAS Marks Check Download Link

rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in RPSC RAS Marks

The candidates can check the details related to the exam and result in the table below:

Name of the Commission Rajasthan Public Service Commission Exam Name RPSC RAS 2023 Posts Name State Service & Subordinate Posts Number of Vacancies 905 RPSC RAS Pre Marks 2023 23 October 2023 RPSC RAS Pre Result 2023 20 October 2023 RPSC Prelims Exam Date 01st October 2023 RPSC Mains Exam Date 27 and28 January 2024 Selection Process Prelims, Mains, Interview Official website www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

How to Download RPSC RAS Marks 2023 ?

The candidates can check the steps to download the result through the steps provided in this article:

Step 1: Go to the official website of RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the marks link 'Marks for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp Exam (Pre) 2023'

Step 3: Provide the details into the provided fields

Step 4: Download Rajasthan RAS Marks

Step 5: Take the print out of the marks

Those who have cleared RPSC RAS Prelims Exam will be required to appear for RPSC RAS Mains Exam 2023. The mains exam will be conducted on 27 and 28 January 2024.