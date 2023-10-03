RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023: Release Date, Direct Link to Download Merit List Soon

RPSC RAS Result 2023: The result of the RPSC RAS exam can be released soon. According to various media reports, this result can be released on the official website the third week of October. Check here how much merit will go.

Check the expected result date for the RPSC RAS 2023 exam here.

RPSC RAS Result 2023 Date: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) RAS ​​Result 2023 can be declared in the third week of October. The result will be declared on the official website of the RPSC Candidates who qualify for the RPSC RAS ​​Exam 2023 will be called for the mains examinations. We will provide the direct link to the RPSC RAS ​​Result on this page as soon as it is announced officially. The RPSC RAS was conducted on October 1, 2023, for 905 posts.

RPSC RAS Result 2023

After the release of the results, the candidates can check their results by clicking on the direct link given below –

How to download RPSC RAS Result 2023?

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results by following the steps below.

Go to the official website of RPSC - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

Click on the candidates buttons then on the Results

Click on the “Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp Exam - 2023” Results

Now login with your registration number and password

Click on the login button

The result will open on the screen

Check all the details

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

How to Calculate RPSC RAS Cut Off

The RPSC will soon release the RPSC RAS prelims result 2023. Candidates who attempted the paper must know how to calculate the prelims marks.

In the prelims paper, each question carries 1.33 marks while 1/3 marks will be deducted for marking the wrong answer. Check here the detailed procedure to calculate RPSC RSC prelims marks

RPSC RAS023: Expected Cut Off

The RPSC RAS cut-off 2023 will be declared with the release of the final result of the examination. In this article, we have shared the expected cut off for RPSC RAS023 as per the exam experience shared by the candidates and experts.

RPSC RAS Expected Cut Off 2023 Category RPSC RAS Prelims Expected Cut Off Marks General 78-79 General (TSP) 70-71 SC 71-72 ST 76-77 ST (TSP) 58-59 OBC 95-96

Note: Based on the feedback received, this is the preliminary cutoff we do not claim that this is the actual cutoff, the cutoff may vary according to the actual number of attempts, and difficulty level

RPSC RAS023 Previous Year Cut off

Below we have tabulated the previous year cut off for RPSC RAS as released by the recruitment body

RPSC RAS Cut Off 2021 Prelims Category RPSC RAS Cut Off Marks Male Female General 84.72 79.63 General (TSP) 80.56 72.22 EWS 84.72 79.63 SC 72.69 66.2 SC (TSP) 72.22 - ST 76.85 72.22 ST (TSP) 58.8 50 OBC & MBC 84.72 79.63

Check more about the RPSC RAS cut off

RPSC RAS Exam Analysis

In order to provide a comprehensive understanding of the reasonable attempts, difficulty levels of questions, and subtopics asked in the examination, we have shared the RPSC RAS exam analysis.