RPSC RAS Cut Off 2023: Category-wise Prelims Expected Cutoff Marks

RPSC RAS 2023 Cut Off: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission will declare the RPSC RAS cut off in a PDF after the result. The RAS cut-off marks are the minimum marks determined by the commission to shortlist candidates for the next round. Check the expected ras prelims marks here

RPSC RAS Prelims Cut Off 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission will conduct the RPSC RAS prelims exam on October 1, 2023. The commission has invited online applications to fill 905 vacancies to recruit candidates for state service and subordinate posts through the RPSC Combined Competitive Exam 2023. Candidates must score more than or equal to the RPSC RAS prelims cut off marks to be eligible for the mains exam and then the interview round. The RPSC RAS prelims cut off marks are the minimum marks decided by the officials to shortlist eligible candidates for the next round of the RPSC RAS 2023 Exam.

In this article, we have compiled the RPSC RAS expected cut off and previous years' marks for the reference of the candidates.

RPSC RAS Prelims Cut Off 2023

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission releases the RPSC RAS cut-off marks to select the test-takers for the next round, i.e., the mains exam. Those who will clear the RPSC RAS prelims cut off marks as per their category will only be placed in the merit list. The RPSC RAS exam cut off marks will be declared soon after the prelims exam is concluded successfully. As the RPSC RAS prelims cut off marks are yet to be released, candidates can check the expected and RPSC RAS previous year cut off marks to get insights into the increase/decrease in cut-off trends, level of competition, and other factors.

RPSC RAS Expected Cut Off Marks

Based on the feedback of the candidates who have appeared in the exam and previous cut-off trends, the experts have shared the RPSC RAS expected cut off marks of the prelims exam. Check the category-wise RPSC RAS prelims expected cut off marks shared below for ease of the aspirants.

RPSC RAS Expected Cut Off 2023 Category RPSC RAS Prelims Expected Cut Off Marks General 78-79 General (TSP) 70-71 SC 71-72 ST 76-77 ST (TSP) 58-59 OBC 95-96

Note- The expected cut off is written based on the exam experience shared by students, actual numbers may vary

RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2023 Highlights

The RPSC RAS prelims 2023 exam is scheduled for October 1, 2023. Check the major overview of the RPSC RAS CCE exam tabulated below for the aspirants.

Exam Conducting Body Rajasthan Public Service Commission Exam Name RPSC RAS Exam 2023 Post Name State Service and Subordinate Posts Vacancies 905 Selection Process Prelims, Mains, and Interview RPSC RAS Exam Date 2023 October 1, 2023 RPSC RAS category wise Cut Off To be out soon Job Location Rajasthan

RPSC RAS Cut Off Marks 2023: Deciding Factors

There are numerous components responsible for determining the RPSC RAS prelims cut off marks for all the categories. Some of the factors influencing the RPSC RAS cut off marks are shared below:

Number of Applicants: The number of applicants affects the RPSC RAS prelims cut-off marks. If there are a huge number of candidates, the overall competition and cut-off marks will increase.

Vacancies : The total number plays an important role in deciding the RPSC RAS prelims cut off marks. If the RPSC RAS vacancies are fewer, the cut-off marks will also be high and vice-versa.

Exam’s Difficulty level: The difficulty level of questions asked in the RAS prelims exam also affects the RPSC RAS cut off marks. If the difficulty level is high, the cut-off marks will also be high, and vice-versa.

Candidate’s Performance: The marks secured in the exam influence the RPSC RAS cut-off marks. If a huge number of candidates perform well in the exam, then the cut-off marks will also be high.

How to Download RPSC RAS Cut Off 2023?

The commission will release the official RPSC RAS cut off pdf along with the result after the exam is over. Those who are willing to appear in the upcoming exam can also download the RPSC RAS Prelims cut-off marks to get insights into past trends and plan their preparation accordingly. Follow the steps discussed below to download the RPSC RAS cut off marks of the prelims exam with ease.

Step 1: Go to the official RPSC website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link “Candidate Information” then on the “Result”

Step 3: Click on the download link of “RPSC RAS category wise cut off”

Step 4: Check the cut off displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Save, download, or take the printout of the cut-off PDF for future refernce.

RPSC RAS Previous Year Cut Off

Candidates must download the RPSC RAS previous year cut off marks to track the variation in cut-off marks over the years, and competition level, and then decide their target scores. Analyzing previous year's RPSC RAS cut off marks will also help them to anticipate the expected cut-off marks of the upcoming RPSC RAS prelims exam. Have a look at the RPSC RAS previous year cut off marks for the preliminary exam tabulated below.

RPSC RAS Prelims Cut Off 2022

Here are the category-wise RPSC RAS cut off marks 2022 for prelims tabulated below for the reference of the candidates.

RPSC RAS Cut Off 2022 Prelims Category RPSC RAS Cut Off Marks General 78.70 General (TSP) 70.00 SC 71.75 ST 76.31 ST (TSP) 58.47 OBC 95.00

RPSC RAS Prelims Cut Off 2021

Here are the category-wise RPSC RAS cut off marks 2021 for prelims tabulated below for the reference of the candidates.

RPSC RAS Cut Off 2022 Prelims Category RPSC RAS Cut Off Marks Male Female General 84.72 79.63 General (TSP) 80.56 72.22 EWS 84.72 79.63 SC 72.69 66.20 SC (TSP) 72.22 - ST 76.85 72.22 ST (TSP) 58.80 50.00 OBC & MBC 84.72 79.63

