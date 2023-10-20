RPSC RAS Pre Result 2023 Out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF, Check Cut Off

RPSC RAS Pre Result 2023 was released by Rajasthan Public Service Commission on its official website on October 20, 2020 in PDF format. The PDF contains the roll number of selected candidates as well as the roll number of disqualified candidates who have not darkened any circle. Candidates can download the PDF here

RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) declared the result of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) 2023 prelims exam on its official website - rpsc.rasjasthan.gov.in on October 2023 in PDF format. Candidates who will declared qualified in RPSC RAS pre result 2023 will be called for the main round.

The direct link to check the result is provided is this article. The RPSC RAS was conducted on October 1, 2023, at various exam centres across Rajasthan where approximately 5 lakh appeared for for the recruitment of all the Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ officers under the Government of Rajasthan

RPSC RAS Result 2023

After the release of the results, the candidates can check their results by clicking on the direct link given below –

RPSC RAS Result 2023 PDF Download

How to download RPSC RAS Pre Result 2023?

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results by following the steps below.

Go to the official website of RPSC - rpsc.rasjasthan.gov.in

Click on Click on Result

Click on the link to download the PDF

The result will open on the screen

Ctrl + F and search your roll number

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

RPSC RAS Cut Off

The RPSC RAS cut-off 2023 has been declared with result. The cut off marks is the minimum marks that a candidate need to score to get eligible for next phase of examination

For Male Posts

Category Cut Off Marks GEN 100.69 GEN (SA) 100.69 EWS 100.69 SC 91.49 ST 94.25 ST (SA) 84.6 OBC 100.69 MBC 99.31

For Female Posts

Category Cut Off Marks GEN 97.01 GEN (SA) 91.03 EWS 97.01 SC 82.3 ST 91.49 ST (SA) 76.32 OBC 97.01 MBC 84.6

