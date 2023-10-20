RPSC RAS Pre Result 2023 Out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF, Check Cut Off

RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) declared the result of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) 2023 prelims exam on its official website - rpsc.rasjasthan.gov.in on October 2023 in PDF format. Candidates who will declared qualified in RPSC RAS pre result 2023 will be called for the main round.
The direct link to check the result is provided is this article. The RPSC RAS was conducted on October 1, 2023, at various exam centres across Rajasthan where approximately 5 lakh appeared for for the recruitment of all the Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ officers under the Government of Rajasthan
After the release of the results, the candidates can check their results by clicking on the direct link given below –
How to download RPSC RAS Pre Result 2023?
Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results by following the steps below.
- Go to the official website of RPSC - rpsc.rasjasthan.gov.in
- Click on Click on Result
- Click on the link to download the PDF
- The result will open on the screen
- Ctrl + F and search your roll number
- Download and save the PDF for future reference.
RPSC RAS Cut Off
The RPSC RAS cut-off 2023 has been declared with result. The cut off marks is the minimum marks that a candidate need to score to get eligible for next phase of examination
For Male Posts
|Category
|Cut Off Marks
|GEN
|100.69
|GEN (SA)
|100.69
|EWS
|100.69
|SC
|91.49
|ST
|94.25
|ST (SA)
|84.6
|OBC
|100.69
|MBC
|99.31
For Female Posts
|Category
|Cut Off Marks
|GEN
|97.01
|GEN (SA)
|91.03
|EWS
|97.01
|SC
|82.3
|ST
|91.49
|ST (SA)
|76.32
|OBC
|97.01
|MBC
|84.6
