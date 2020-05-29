Study at Home
RPSC Recruitment 2020: Online Application Link Reopened for Physiotherapist, Boiler and Inspector Factory Posts

RPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification out for Factory Inspector, Boiler and Physiotherapist Posts. Check detailed information here.

May 29, 2020 14:44 IST
RPSC Recruitment 2020
RPSC Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notice regarding the reopen online application for Physiotherapist (Non-TSP) 2018, Inspector Factory and Boiler Exam 2020. Interested candidates can apply on the aforesaid posts through the online mode at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in latest by 15 June 2020.

Willing candidates are required to register themselves on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or SSO Portal.i.e.sso.rajasthan.gov.in for applying to the above posts. The detailed information for RPSC Recruitment 2020 is given below.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 1 June 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application: 15 June 2020
  • RPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
  • Physiotherapist - 28 Posts
  • Boiler - 1 Post
  • Inspector Factory - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Physiotherapist, Boiler and Inspector Factory Posts
Educational Qualification:

  • Physiotherapist - The candidate must be secondary passed or its equivalent with a diploma in Physiotherapy from a recognied University. Apart from this, the candidate must have working knowledge of Devnagri Script and Knowledge of Rajasthan Culture.
  • Boiler, Inspector Factory - Degree in Mechanical or Production or Power Plant or Metallurgical Engineering from a recognized University.

Age Limit for Physiotherapist, Boiler and Inspector Factory Posts

  • Physiotherapist - 18 to 40 years
  • Boiler, Inspector Factory - 23 to 40 years

RPSC Inspector Factory and Boiler Recruitment 2020 Online Application Reopen Notice

RPSC Inspector Factory and Boiler Recruitment 2020 Detailed Notification

RPSC Physiotherapist Recruitment 2020 Online Application Reopen Notice

RPSC Physiotherapist Recruitment 2020 Corrigendum

RPSC Physiotherapist Recruitment 2020 Detailed Notification

Official Website

How to apply for RPSC Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 1 June 2020 to 15 June 2020. Candidates can refer to the official notification pdf for details.

