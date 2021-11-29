RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 for 337 Posts: Notification (Out), How to Apply, Dates

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited online application for the 337 post of Assistant Professor in various faculty. Check detail here.

RPSC Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited online application for the 337 post of Assistant Professor. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 on the official website of RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from 03 December to 22 December 2021.

Candidates with certain educational qualifications including M.D/M.S/(Medical Oncology)/Equivalent qualification with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for RPSC Recruitment 2021.

You can check more details on RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 such as application process, age limit, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria below.

Notification Details for RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021:

06@RECT@A.P./Med. Edu.@EP-I@2021&22

Important Date for RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 03 December 2021

Last Date for Submission of Application: 22 December 2021

Vacancy Details for RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Assistant Professor-337

Assistant Professor (Broad Speciality)

ASSISTANT PROFESSOR (Broad Speciality)

Anesthesiology 21

Anatomy-4

Biochemistry- 2

General Medicine- 32

General Surgery- 41

Geriatric Medicine- 3

Microbiology- 2

Obstetrics & Gynaecology -40

Ophthalmology- 5

Orthopaedics- 29

Oto-Rhino-laryngology -9

Paediatrics -22

Pharmacology- 2

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation -5

Physiology -2

Psychiatry -9

P & SM- 2

Radiodiagnosis- 18

Radiotherapy- 3

Skin &V.D.- 3

T.B. & Chest- 11

Dental and Prosthetic Head and Neck Cancer Surgery-1

Emergency Medicine- 14

Palliative Medicine-1

Assistant Professor (Super Speciality)

Cardiology- 7

Cardio Vascular & Thoracic Surgery- 5

Gastroenterology- 3

Medical Oncology- 4

Nephrology- 2

Neurology- 1

Neuro Surgery- 9

Paediatric Surgery- 5

Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery- 1

Surgical Gastroenterology- 2

Surgical Oncology- 4

Urology- 3

Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology- 2

Paediatrics Cardiology- 1

Paediatrics Gastroenterology- 1

Paediatrics Nephrology- 1

Paediatrics Neurology- 1

Paediatrics Pulmonary- 1

Renal Transplantation (Urology)-3

Eligibility Criteria for RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

M.D. /M.S./D.M/M.Ch in concerned specialty. Three Years Junior Resident in a recognized permitted medical college in the concerned subject and one year as Senior Resident in the concerned subject in a recognized permitted medical college. In case of DNB candidate equated to MD/MS in terms of clause 4A of Schedule-I, in addition to 3 years teaching experience in the subject as Resident/Registrar/Demonstrator/ Tutor/or work experience gained during DNB training, one year as Senior Resident in the concerned 3 subjects in a recognized/permitted medical college. Please check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification of the posts.

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF



How to Apply for RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: Interested candidates can apply online on the official website from 03 December to 22 December 2021.