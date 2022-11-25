RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022 (Released) at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Raise Objections, If Any

Rajasthan PSC has released the Model Answer Key for the post of School Lecturer on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF.

RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Model Answer Key for the post of School Lecturer (School Edu.) Exam 2022 (Music, Sanskrit, Drawing) on its official website. Candidates appeared in the exam for the post of School Lecturer (School Edu.) Exam 2022 for the subjects including Music, Sanskrit and Drawing can check the Lecturer Answer Key 2022 from the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

You can download the School Lecturer Answer Key directly from the link given below.

Commission has conducted the written exam for the School Lecturer (School Edu.) Exam 2022 (Music, Sanskrit, Drawing) from 11 to 21 October 2022. Now the Model Answer Key for the above exam is available on the official website.

Candidates can download the Model Answer Key for the School Answer Key post and can raise their objections, if any through the official website in online mode.

Candidates can raise their objections with attaching the standard and authentic books in support their answers. Candidates should note that they will have to pay Rs. 100 for each questions to raise their objections. You can raise your objections from 26 to 28 November 2022 after providing your login credentials to the official website.

You can download the RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022 and process to raise objections from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022