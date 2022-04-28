RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022: 6000 Vacancies Notified for 1st Grade Teacher @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is hiring 6000 School Lecturers. Candidates can check important dates, vacancy details, eligibility, age limit and other details here.

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is offering job opportunity for 6000 vacancies for the post of Lecturer School Education under 1st Grade in the disciplines of English, Commerce, Music, Drawing, Agriculture, Geography, History, Political Science, Biology, Chemistry, Home Science, Physics, Economics, Sociology, Public Administration, Coach, Physical Education, Maths, Sanskrit, and Urdu. RPSC School Lecture Registrations will start from 05 May 2022 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

In order to apply for RPSC Recruitment 2022, the candidates should have a Post Graduate Degree in a relevant subject along with a Diploma in Education. Such candidates can check more details related to RPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 including vacancy break-up, qualification, salary, age limit, and other details below:

RPSC School Lecturer Important Dates

Starting Date of RPSC School Lecturer Online Application - 05 May 2022

Last Date of RPSC School Lecturer Online Application - 04 June 2022

RPSC School Lecturer Exam Date - will be announced later

RPSC School Lecturer 2022 Vacancy Details

Subject Name Total Post Subject Name Total Post Biology 162 Commerce 130 Music 12 Drawing 70 Agriculture 280 Geography 793 History 807 Hindi 1462 Political Science 1196 English 342 Sanskrit 194 Chemistry 122 Home Science 22 Physics 82 Math 68 Economics 62 Sociology 13 Public Administration 09 Punjabi 15 Urdu 40 Coach Wrestling 01 Coach Kho Kho 01 Coach Hockey 01 Coach Gymnastic 01 Coach Football 03 Physical Education 112

RPSC School Lecturer Salary 2022

L-12 (Grade Pay -4800/-)

RPSC School Lecturer Qualification 2022

Biology - Post Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with Zoology/Botany/Micro Biology/Bio Technology provided they have studied Botany and Zoology at Graduation level with Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

Commerce - Post Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC in Commerce with B.Com. OR Post Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC in Commerce, having atleast two teaching subject for Higher Secondary classes as prescribed by the Board fo Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer for Commerce group. Degree or Diploma in education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

Music - Post Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC in Music or the qualification declared equivalent thereto by the Government & Post Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC in Drawing or the qualification declared equivalent thereto by the Government. OR Diploma of five years’ duration in Arts of any school/college of Arts recognized by the Government.

Agriculture - Post Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC in Agriculture in either Agronomy/Horticulture/Animal Husbandry with Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

Coach - Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with Degree or Diploma in Physical Education and Full term National Institute of Sports (NIS) Certificate from any branch of National Institute of Sports.

PET - Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC and Post Graduate in Physical Education/M.P.Ed. (2 years duration) recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

Other Subjects - Post Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC in the relevant subject with Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture

RPSC School Lecturer Age Limit 2022

40 years

RPSC School Lecturer Exam Pattern 2022

The examination shall carry 450 marks.

There will be two papers. Paper I shall be of 150 marks and Paper II shall be of 300 marks

Duration of Paper I shall be One and a Half hours and the duration of Paper II shall be Three hours.

All the questions in both the Papers shall be Multiple Choice Type questions.

Negative marking shall be applicable in the evaluation of answers.

For every wrong answer one-third of the marks prescribed for that particular question shall be deducted.

How to Apply for RPSC Recruitment 2022 ?

Visit the official website of RPSC https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and Click on 'Apply Online' or visit https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in and Login. Then fill 'One Time Registration (OTR)' available on the Recruitment Portal After OTR, add your details Pay Application Fee Submit your form Take a print out of the application for future use

What is RPSC School Lecturer Application Fee ?

Gen: - Rs. 350/-

OBC/ MBC/ EWS: ₹ 250/-

SC/ ST/ BPL of Raj: ₹ 150/-

RPSC Lectuer Notitification Download