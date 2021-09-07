RPSC SI Admit Card 2021 Out @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Rajasthan Police Sub Inspector Combined Comp Exam Call Letter Here

RPSC SI Admit Card 2021 has been released by Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check procedure here

RPSC SI Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card of Rajasthan Police Sub Inspector Combined Comp Exam scheduled on 13 , 14 and 15 September. If you are appearing in the exam, you may download Rajasthan Police SI Admit Card Online from RPSC’s website -

You can also check RPSC SI Admit Card Link in this article below:

RPSC SI Admit Card Download Link 2021

RPSC SI Exam will be conducted in two shifts i.e. from 10 AM to 12 Noon and from 3 PM to 5 PM. You can check your exact date, time and centre details on your Rajasthan SI Admit Card 2021. Let’s check procedure to download Rajasthan SI Admit Card, Exam Pattern and Other Details below:

How to Download RPSC SI Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of RPSC - https://www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

On the right side you will found a link, click on that link - ‘Admit Card for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2021’then on ‘Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2021’ then ‘Get Admit Card’

It will take you to a new page - https://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/postdetailgetadmitcardservlet

Enter your ‘Application Number’, select ‘Date of Birth’ and enter ‘Code’

Download SI Admit Card 2021

RPSC SI Exam Pattern

There will be 400 MCQs from General Hindi and General Knowledge & General Science Subjects.

Each subject will be of 200 marks and each section will be given two hours.

There will be negative marking of 1/3 marks for every wrong answer.

RPSC SI Qualifying Marks

You are required to obtain 36% of marks in each paper and 40 % in the aggregate, shall be deemed to have passed the qualifying examination conducted by the Commission.

Those who qualify in the written exam will be called for Physical Efficiency Test followed by Aptitude Test and Interview.

RPSC had invited applications for filling up 859 vacancies for Sub Inspector AP, Platoon Commander and Sub Inspector MBC in Rajasthan Police for TSP and Non TSP areas from 09 February 2021 to 09 June 2021 (EWS)