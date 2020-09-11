RPSC Final Answer Key 2020 for Sub Inspector Exam Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Final Marks

RPSC Final Answer Key 2020 for Sub Inspector Exam: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Final Answer Key and Marks for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam- 016 on its official website. All such candidates appeared for the Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016 can check their Final Answer Key and Marks on the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the RPSC, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Key for the Sub Inspector Comp Exam -2016 on its official website. Commission has released the Answer Key for the Paper -I (General Hindi) and Paper-II GK & General Science on its web portal.

It is noted that Commission has conducted the Sub Inspector Comp. Exam -2016 Paper -I (General Hindi) and Paper II GK & General Science on 07-10-2018.

RPSC has also released the Final Marks for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam 2016 on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the above exam can check their marks with the link given on the official website. In a bid to check their marks, candidates will have to provide their login credentials like Roll Number and Date of Birth on the place given on the website.

You can check the Final Answer Key and Marks for the Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam 2016 also with the direct link given below.

