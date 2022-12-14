RPSC Sr Teacher Admit Card 2022: Check Your Exam Centre @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Sr Teacher Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released the exam centre details for Sr. Teacher Gr II (Sec. Edu.) Competitive Exam 2022 on its official website. Check Below.

RPSC Sr Teacher Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is conducting Sr. Teacher Gr II (Sec. Edu.) Competitive Exam 2022 from 21 to 24 December, 26 December and 27 December 2022 for which the admit cards will be uploaded on https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Aspirants can download RPSC Admit Card four days before the exam by clicking on the RPSC Sr Teacher Admit Card Link.

The candidates can, now, check their district location from the official website. The direct link to check RPSC Sr Teacher District Location is given below:

It is mandatory to carry an original Aadhar Card at the exam centre. In case, the candidates do not have Aadhar cards then they can carry other Photo ID Proof such as a Voter ID Card, Passport, Driving Licence etc. Candidates will not be allowed at the centre without original Photo ID Proof.

The exam will be held for Group A, Group B and Group C in two shifts i.e. from 09 AM to 11 AM and from 02 PM to 04:30 PM as follow.

Subject Exam Date and Time G.K. & Edu. Psychology 21 Dec 2022 from 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM Social Science 21 Dec 2022 from 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM G.K. & Edu. Psychology 22 Dec 2022 from 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM Hindi 21 Dec 2022 from 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM English 23 Dec 2022 from 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM Urdu 21 Dec 2022 from 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM G.K. & Edu. Psychology 24 Dec 2022 from 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM Science 21 Dec 2022 from 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM Sanskrit 26 Dec 2022 from 9:00 AM TO 11:00 AM Maths 21 Dec 2022 from 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM Punjabi 21 Dec 2022 from 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM

How to Download RPSC Sr Teacher Admit Card 2022 ?