RPSC Sr Teacher Admit Card 2022: Check Your Exam Centre @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Sr Teacher Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is conducting Sr. Teacher Gr II (Sec. Edu.) Competitive Exam 2022 from 21 to 24 December, 26 December and 27 December 2022 for which the admit cards will be uploaded on https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Aspirants can download RPSC Admit Card four days before the exam by clicking on the RPSC Sr Teacher Admit Card Link.
The candidates can, now, check their district location from the official website. The direct link to check RPSC Sr Teacher District Location is given below:
It is mandatory to carry an original Aadhar Card at the exam centre. In case, the candidates do not have Aadhar cards then they can carry other Photo ID Proof such as a Voter ID Card, Passport, Driving Licence etc. Candidates will not be allowed at the centre without original Photo ID Proof.
The exam will be held for Group A, Group B and Group C in two shifts i.e. from 09 AM to 11 AM and from 02 PM to 04:30 PM as follow.
|Subject
|Exam Date and Time
|G.K. & Edu. Psychology
|21 Dec 2022 from 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM
|Social Science
|21 Dec 2022 from 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM
|G.K. & Edu. Psychology
|22 Dec 2022 from 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM
|Hindi
|21 Dec 2022 from 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM
|English
|23 Dec 2022 from 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM
|Urdu
|21 Dec 2022 from 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM
|G.K. & Edu. Psychology
|24 Dec 2022 from 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM
|Science
|21 Dec 2022 from 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM
|Sanskrit
|26 Dec 2022 from 9:00 AM TO 11:00 AM
|Maths
|21 Dec 2022 from 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM
|Punjabi
|21 Dec 2022 from 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM
How to Download RPSC Sr Teacher Admit Card 2022 ?
- Visit the website of the commission i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on the admit card link available on the homepage
- Provide your details
- Download SSO Admit Card
- Take the print out of the admit card