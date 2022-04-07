RRB Group D 2019-2022 Important Notice PDF OUT: Single Exam to held for CEN RRC-01/2019, Details Here

RRB Group D 2019-2022 Important Notice PDF: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has recently released an important notice regarding RRB Group D 2019-2022 Recruitment. Candidates who applied for Railway Group D Recruitment can download Detailed Centralized Employment Notice (CEN) No.-RRC-01-/2019 (Level- 1 Posts) from the official website of RRB.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2019-2022: Single Stage CBT Exam to be held, Check Selection Procedure Here

According to the notice, there are many changes are made through Corrigendum and Amendment. The board has cancelled all corrigendum & amendments no. 3 (Published on 24 January 2022) and therefore, amendments mentioned therein stand withdrawn. There will be only a Single Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) exam for CEN RRC-01/2019.

The board has made changes to Para 8.4 (page 11), Para 15.1 (Page 20), Para 14.3 (Page 20), Para 1.11 (Page 5) and Para 2.1 (page 6) and also amended the designation of “Assistant Pointsman” as pointsmen given in the Detailed CEN RRC01/2019.

On the other hand, the board has set the criteria for selection for the post. In CBT, the examination may have to be conducted in multiple sessions (shifts). For these multisession papers, the percentile score based normalization method will be used. In case of two or more candidates securing the same percentile score, their merit shall be determined by age criteria.i.e. olderperson shall be placed at the higher merit and in case age being same, then alphabetical order (A to Z) of the name shall be taken into account to break it.

Further, the board has decided that the selection of the candidates for PET to be done on the basis of their performance in CBT. The number of candidates to be called for Document Verification(DV) shall henceforth be equal to the number of notified vacancies and all other terms and conditions remain unchanged.

Post Parameters includes Qualification, Medical Standard and Suitability of the post for PwBD etc. For the selection. The candidate must be at least 10th passed from a recognized Board and between the age group of 18 to 33 years.

RRB Group D Exam and Admit Card Updates:

Around 1,03,769 Level-I vacancies are to be recruited through RRB Group D Recruitment 2022. Candidates are still waiting for the admit cards for the same. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of admit card and exam date. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Download RRB Group D 2020-22 Notice