Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

RRB Group D Exam Date 2021 Announced for Level 1 Posts, Check RRC Level 1 Exam City and Date Here

RRB Group D Level 1 Exam Date 2021 has been announced by Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Release Date and other latest updates here. 

Created On: Dec 8, 2021 18:09 IST
RRB Group D Level 1 Exam Date
RRB Group D Level 1 Exam Date

RRB Group D Exam Date 2021: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released an important notice regarding the conduct of computer-based exam for various posts in level -1 of 7th CPC Matrix under CEN No. RRC-01/2019. The candidates who applied for RRB Group D Recruitment 2021 can check the complete notice on the official website of RRB.

RRB Group D Level 1 Exam 2021 and Admit Card Date

According to the official notice, The board has decided to conduct the exam tentatively from 23rd February 2022 in multiple phases, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates will be able to view Exam City and Date and download of Travelling Authority of SC/ST candidates on all RRB websites in due course i.e. 10 days prior to the start of the exam. While the link to the admit cards will be activated 4 days prior to the CBT date mentioned in exam city and the date intimation link. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process.

RRB Group D Level 1 Exam 2021 Notice

 RRB Group D Level 1 Exam 2021 Pattern

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Document Verification and Medical. The candidates qualifying in the CBT shall have to undergo a further recruitment process. The exam scheme of CBT is as follows:

RRB Group D Exam Pattern

Subjects

No. Of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Science

25

25

90 Minutes

Mathematics

25

25

General Intelligence & Reasoning

30

30

General Awareness and Current Affairs

20

20

Total

100

100

 

The candidates should note that the duration of the exam for PwBD candidates will be 120 minutes. There will be negative marking and 1/3 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer. A total of  1,03,769 vacancies will be recruited for the posts of Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant, Assistant Pointsman, Level-I posts in Indian Railways.

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.