RRB Group D New Exam Date, RRB NTPC CBT 2 Date, RRB NTPC Additional Result Date 2022 Out: Check CEN 01/2019 & RRC 01/2019 Here

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the new date for RRB Group D Exam 2022, RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam 2022 and RRB NTPC Additional Result 2021-22 on RRB websites. Candidates can check details below.

RRB Group D Exam Date 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), on 10 March 2022, has released a crucial notice regarding the RRB Group D Exam, RRB NTPC Revised Result and RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam. Candidates who have applied for RRB Recruitment 2022 for Group D Posts for advertisement RRC-01/2019 (Level-1) and appear for NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2021-22 Posts(CEN 01/2019 (NTPC) can check the revised schedule below:

Event Important Dates RRC RRB Group D Exam Date July 2022 Onwards RRB NTPC Additional Result Dat The first week of April 2022 RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Date May 2022

RRB Group D Exam 2022 Important Note

As per the notice, RRB will conduct an only a single stage of the exam i.e. CBT for the selection of the candidates. There will be no second stage of CBT.

RRC wise CBT will be held for Level-1. Also maximum available capacity is recommended to be used, to significantly reduce the number of shifts involved for each RRC and to speed up the examination process.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2022

The admit card shall be released in the month of June or July 2022 on RRB Regional Website. The board will inform about the exact dates in due course.

RRB NTPC Result 2022 Important Note

Candidate should note that the board will release the revised result of the candidates who were, earlier, not selected. As per the RRB Notice, 20 times unique candidates will be shortlisted with Pay Level wise for 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for CEN 01/2019 (NTPC).

The candidates already announced qualified will continue to remain qualified.

The list of additional candidates getting shortlisted will be notified at each Pay Level.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 2022 Important Note

Candidates who have qualified in the RRB NTPC CBT 1 and also who would be selected in the revised result schduled in April 2022 will appear for CBT 2 Exam. RRB NTPC 2 will be held in held in the month of May 2022. However, the exact date shall be notified after the declaration of CBT 1 Additional Result.

RRB wise 2nd Stage CBT for each Pay Level with all candidates of one RRB accommodated in a single shift which should eliminate normalization. Wherever single shift is not possible because of capacity constraints or otherwise, percentile based normalization will be done.

Percentile-based normalization, which is simple and easy to understand, will be used wherever the number of shifts involved are more than one.

Medical standards as prescribed in Indian Railway Medical Manual (IRMM) will be used for different posts of Level-1.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2022

Candidates would be able to download RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card before 4 days of the exam.

Aspirants are advised to keep a track on the official website of latest updates regarding the RRB Exams.