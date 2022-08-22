RRB Group D Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 Today: Check RRC CEN 01/2019 Call Letter Update

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is conducting the phase 2 exam from 26 August to 08 September 2022. Candidates can check the admit card date of Level Group D Posts in this article.

RRB Group D Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 Date: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is also set to conduct the computer-based exam for Group D Posts under Phase from 26 August to 08 September 2022 across the country on behalf of the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC). Now, the board will upload the admit cards of all applicants who are appearing in the exam for RRB Group 2 Phase 2 2022. It is to be noted, that the RRB Group D Admit Card Link will be uploaded 4 days before the exam. Hence, candidates who are appearing in RRB Group D Exam on 26 August 2022 can download RRB Group D Admit Card on 22 August 2022 onwards. We will provide the link to download RRB Group D Admit Card, once available, on the RRBs website.

Meanwhile, candidates are advised to check their exam city and date under Phase 2. They can visit the official website of RRB in order to check their concerning date and time.

RRB Group D Login Link

RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2022

Subjects Number of Questions Time General Science 25 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Mathematics 25 General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 General Awareness & Current Affairs 20 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks

RRB Group D Syllabus

Students should keep the following points in mind while appearing RRC Group D Exam:

The e- Call letter should be carried along with valid Photo ID (viz. Voter Card, Aadhaar Card, printout of e-Aadhaar (not Xerox copy of Aadhaar), Driving License, PAN card, Passport, Identity Card issued by the employer in case the candidate is a Govt. employee, College / University Photo ID card, if still studying, in ORIGINAL to the examination hall, failing which candidates shall NOT be allowed to appear for the CBT, PET, DV (as applicable). One colour latest photograph is also required at the exam centre Students should make sure their Name, date of birth and photo on the ID should Match with the details filled in RRB Group D Online Application Form Don’t forget top write the paragraph of Self-Declaration in the RRB Group D Admit Card or e-Call Letter There should be no unfair use of any kind in the exam. If this happened, the candidates will be debarred from appearing in all the examinations of all the RRBs/RRCs for a lifetime.

RRB is in the process of conducting the exam in Phase 1 across the country. The second phase will start just after phase 1. It is expected that Phase 3 Exam Dates will be released anytime soon.