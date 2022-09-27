RRB Level 6 Post DV Schedule 2022 To Release Soon : Check Latest Update Here

RRB Level 6 Post DV Schedule 2022 To Release Soon on the all the RRBs on its official website. Check latest update here.

RRB Level 6 Post DV Schedule 2022: If you are part of Railway Recruitment Board Level 6 Post then you have good news. Yes, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon release the Document Verification & Medical Examination of shortlisted candidates for Level 6 posts. According to sources, once the Document Verification & Medical Examination of shortlisted candidates for Level 6 posts will be conducted, thereafter final empanelment list for Level 6 will be declared.

It is noted that the the results of Level 6 have already been declared from 06.09.2022 onwards by all 21 RRBs. Candidates who have qualified in the RRB Level 6 Post round now will have to appear in the Document Verification & Medical Examination as per the selection process for the same.

According to the sources, now RRBs have already initiated the process of Document Verification & Medical Examination of shortlisted candidates for Level 6 posts.

Empanelling candidates sequentially for each level is in interest of candidates as it will ensure that one candidate is empanelled against one post only. RRBs are taking all steps to ensure early empanelment of all levels in a time bound manner. The joining of candidates will be done by the concerned Zonal Railways for each level immediately after empanelment for that level is notified by each RRB.

It is noted that theshortlisted candidates will be called for the Document Verification (DV) for the posts notified in Pay Level – 6, based on their score in 2nd stage CBT, Aptitude Test (for the post of Station Master) and the priority for various posts in level 6, furnished by them in the online application.

This list of shortlisted candidates for DV is drawn equal to the revised vacancies published on the websites of RRBs, subject to the availability of eligible candidates.