RRB NTPC 2020 Application Status Link to active on 21 September, 35208 Vacancies, Details Here

RRB NTPC 2020 Application Status: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released an important date for recruitment to the various posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) – Graduate and Under-graduate against CEN No. 01/2019 issued on 28.02.2019. Candidates who applied for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2020 can check their application status on the official website of RRB.

According to the notice, The scrutiny of applications has been completed and candidates can view the status of their applications under - (i) Provisionally Eligible and (ii) Rejected (along with reasons for rejection). Candidates can check zone wise RRB NTPC 2020 Application Status in the provided links given in the table.

RRB NTPC 2020 Application Status Link will be activated from 21 September 2020 to 30 September 2020. Candidates can check RRB NTPC 2020 Application Status by entering application number and date of birth etc.i.e. whether their application is accepted or rejected. RRB would not entertain ineligible candidates.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has decided to conduct RRB NTPC 2020 Exam on 15 December 2020 Across the country and the admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process.

RRB NTPC 2020 Application Status Notice

How and Where to Download RRB NTPC 2020 Application Status?

Go to the official website. Click on RRB NTPC 2020 Application Statusflashing on the homepage. Check Notice and navigate the online application link. After viewing the online application, candidates can take a hard copy of the application.

Check Zone Wise RRB NTPC 2020 Application Status Here