RRB NTPC 2021 4th Phase Date Announced @rrcb.gov.in, Download RRB NTPC Stage I CBT 4th Phase Dates/City/Shift Timings/Admit Card & Mock Test  from 5 Feb

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT Date: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC Stage I CBT 4th Phase Exam Date on its website. All such candidates who have qualified in 3rd phase will be able to view 4th Phase Exam City & Date Intimation Slip, Travel Pass through the online mode from 5 February 2021 onwards.

According to the notice, The 4th phase of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) will be held from 15 February 2021 to 03 March 2021 for approx. 15 lakh candidates. For the candidates scheduled in this phase, the LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites on 5 February 2021 at 9.00 PM.

The candidates will be able to Download RRB NTPC Stage I CBT 4th Phase Admit Card 2021 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and date intimation link. The remaining candidates will be scheduled in subsequent phases.

Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources. Candidates are also advised to carefully read and comply with the instructions uploaded along with the e-call letter.

Download RRB NTPC Stage I CBT 4th Phase Exam Date

This drive is being done to recruit 35281 Vacancies (Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts) through this drive. The railway is already conducting 3rd phase exam of the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) from 31st January to 12th February 2021 for approx. 28 lakh candidates. The LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidate scheduled in this phase have already uploaded on the official website from 21 January 2021.