RRB NTPC 2022 (CEN 01/2019) Important Notice (OUT): Aadhaar based biometric authentication Mandatory for cbt-2, Details Here

RRB NTPC 2022 (CEN 01/2019) Important Notice: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has uploaded an important notice on its website for Aadhaar based biometric authentication for CBT 2 of Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) for Pay Level-5, 3 & 2. All those who are going to appear in the RRB NTPC 2022 CBT 2 should note that the board will verify the candidate's biometrics during the second phase of the Computer Based Examination.

According to the official notice released on the official website, the board will conduct the 1st of Computer Based Test (CBT-2) of 2nd Stage for Pay Level - 6 & 4 Held on 09th and 10th May, 2022 while the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) for Pay Level - 5, 3 & 2 Phase to be conducted from 12th June-2022 onwards subject to prevailing conditions.

In order to the sub-clause (ii) of Clause (b) of Sub-section (4) of Section 4 of Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 (as amended) read with Rule 5 of the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020, the Railway Recruitment Boards are allowed to perform Aadhaar Authentication, on a voluntary basis, for the authentication of each candidate to avoid impersonation and other malpractices during the examination and to ensure fair conduct of the examination.

Candidates should note that there will be aadhar verification will be done during the Second stage Computer Based Test. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process.

Official Notice

The board conducted the Phase 1 Exam on 28 December 2020 and the result of the same was published on the official Websites of RRBs between 30 March 2022 to 01 April 2022. More than 7 lakhs candidates were shortlisted for Pay Levels 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website or jagranjosh.com for latest updates on the recruitment process.