RRB NTPC Result Date 2021 Out: Railways CBT 2 In February 2022, Download CEN 01/2019 Notice

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result Date 2021 and RRB NTPC CBT 2 Dates are Available on RRB Regional Website. Candidates can check details here.

RRB NTPC Result Date 2021 Out: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has uploaded a notice regarding the result date of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) and CBT 2 Exam Date for Non Technical Popular Category on its zonal websites. As per the notice, RRB NPTC Result will be declared on 15 January 2022. Those candidates who qualify in the RRB NTPC CBT 1 will be called for CBT which is scheduled from 14 February to 18 February 2022 subject to prevailing conditions and government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates regarding the result.

It is also expected that RRB NTPC final answer key shall also be released along with RRB NTPC Result PDF.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 was conducted in 7 phase 28 December 2020 to 31 July 2021.A total 1,26,30,885 candidates have participated in the exam across the country.Candidate need to score 40% of marks in order to qualify in the first stage. However, 30% and 25% marks are required for SC and ST Category respectively.

Those candidates who appeared in these stages can check the RRB NTPC Zone-wise Result link, Cut-Off Marks, Selection Process and Other Details through the link below:

RRB NTPC Result Links, Expected Cut-Off and Other Details

Around 35208 vacancies are available, against Central Employment Notice (CEN) 01/2019, for Under Graduate Posts such as Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk and Graduate Posts including Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper,Commercial Apprentice and Station Master.