RRB NTPC, RRC Group D Exam, RRB MI Exam 2020 Update: Exam Delayed to June, Check Official Notice Here

RRB NTPC, RRC Group D, RRB MI Exam 2020 Update: Recently, Indian Railways, has uploaded an official notification regarding the hiring of Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) for RRB Non Technical Popular Category Exam (NTPC Exam), RRB Group D Exam and RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam (MI) Exam. It is expected that these exams will be conducted after June 2020. As per the tender notice, In view of Cornavirus (COVID-19) spread in India and extension of lockdown for more 19 days i.e. upto 03 May 2020, the date of Pre-Bid Conference, Closing and Opening dates of bids/offers are revised.

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is hiring ECAs for the conduct of various online based exams such as NTPC Exam 2020, Group D Exam 2020 and MI Exam 2020. The ECA shall be responsible for all exam related activities such as deciding centres, issuing admit cards, result declaration, selection, panels etc. The same was confirmed by Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal in March. Check Report below:

Now, Pre bid conference will be start from 14 May 2020 from 03:30 PM at RRB, Ajmer and the last date of online submission of Tender is 08 June 2020 at 3 PM. However, the date & time of opening of Technical Bids is 08 June 2020 at 3 PM. Also, Indian Railways shall conduct the Pre-Bid Conference may be held through video conferencing, if required.

According to the notice “In view of preventive measures to be taken to contain the spread of Noval Coronavirus (COVID-19) and extension of nationwide lockdown for further 19 days i.e. up to 03.05.2020 announced by Government of India, the date of Pre-Bid Conference, Closing and Opening dates of bids/offers which were indicated vide Corrigendum 2 are hereby revised further and also revised on IREP. The same may be further revised as per the prevalent situation and No further newspaper advertisement will be released in this regard. You may logon to www.ireps.gov.in for any further revision in dates/updates.”

More than 2.5 laks of candidates have applied for these exams. Out of total, lakhs of candidates had applied for RRB NTPC 2019-20.

RRB is conducting the NTPC Exam for the recruitment of 35,277 vacancies for the posts such as Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Station Master etc. under number CEN 01/2019. Candidates can check RRB NTPC Updates and Exam Pattern below

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) is conducting Group D Level 1 exam for around 1 lakh posts such as Track Maintainer Grade IV, Helper/Assistant in Electrical, Mechanical, and S&T Departments and Assistant Pointsman, etc.

RRB MI Exam 2020 will be held for the recruitment of 1665 Ministerial & Isolated Categories like Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator Hindi etc.

