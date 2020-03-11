RRB NTPC Exam, RRC Group D Exam and RRB MI Exam Soon - Railway Minister, Check Updates Here

RRB NTPC Exam, RRC Group D Exam and RRBI MI Exam: More than 2 crore candidates have applied for Indian Railway Exam (RRB NTPC, RRC Group C and RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam), last year. The candidates are eagerly waiting for the RRB Exams. On Wednesday, Railway Minister ‘Piyush Goyal’ has replied to Lok Sabha about these exams. He said that Railway Recruitment Board is in the process to conduct these exams. It is a sigh of relief for the candidates waiting for the exams. The exams are expected to be conducted in upcoming months.

According to him, Examination Conducting Agency (ECA) is being made. RRB NTPC and RRB Group D Exam Dates shall be announced after the selection ECA. He said, open tenders have been floated for CEN No. 01/2019 and 03/2019. The tendering process for engaging vendor for, CEN No RRC 01/2019, is underway.

He also added, from 2017-2018 to 2019-2020 more than 1 lakh candidates have been empanelled for various Group ‘C’ posts (including Level-1) by Railways through Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs).

Railway Recruitment Board had conducted the recruitment process for 35,208 Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) vacancies under RRB/CEN 01/2019 and for 1000+ Ministerial & Isolated Categories in 2019 under RRB/ EN 03/2019. Other than this, Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has invited applications for more than 1 lakh vacancies of Group D against CEN number RRC 01/2019.

