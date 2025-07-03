RRB NTPC Result 2025 Release Soon at rrbcdg.gov.in, Check Steps to Download NTPC Graduate Level Result PDF - Link Here

RRB NTPC Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the RRB NTPC Result 2025 for the Graduate Level CBT 1 exam soon on the official regional websites of RRB.
The RRB conducted the Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) from 5th to 24th June 2025 for 8,113 vacancies across various graduate-level posts.
RRB has released the RRB NTPC Answer Key on July 1, 2025 which also allowed candidates to raise their objections; the link will be active till July 6, 2025. After the closing of the objection date, RRB will release the result in PDF format containing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the CBT 2 examination.
RRB NTPC Result 2025: Overview
RRB NTPC Result 2025 will be released soon on the official regional websites of RRB. The provisional answer key was released on July 1, 2025. Now RRB will release the NTPC CBT 1 result of the Graduate Level exam. Check the table below for the RRB NTPC Result 2025 Overview.
|
Detail
|
Information
|
Exam Conducted
|
5th–24th June 2025
|
Answer Key Released
|
1st July 2025
|
Result Expected Date
|
August 2025 (Tentative)
|
Result Format
|
Region-wise PDF (Roll Numbers)
|
Selection Stages
|
CBT 1
CBT 2
Skill Test (CBAT)
Document Verification
Medical Exam
|
Official Website
|
Total Vacancies
|
8,113 (Graduate Level)
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Expected Date
The objection window for the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 and as per the recent media reports, the RRB NTPC Result 2025 is expected to get released in August 2025. Check the table below for a tentative timeline.
|
Event
|
Date
|
CBT 1 Exam
|
5th–24th June 2025
|
Answer Key Release
|
1st July 2025
|
Objection Window
|
1st–6th July 2025
|
Final Answer Key & Result
|
August 2025 (Tentative)
RRB NTPC Result 2025 PDF Download Link
RRB will release the NTPC Result 2025 in the pdf format on the regional websites of RRB tentatively in August 2025. Here, we will provide the direct link to download the Result once it gets officially released.
How to Check RRB NTPC Result 2025?
Candidates will be able to check the result from the direct link above (to be provided once the result gets officially released) or by following the simple steps listed below.
-
Visit the official website of regional RRB
-
On the home page, click on the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025.
-
RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025 PDF will be displayed on the screen.
-
Now, press “Ctrl+F” and enter your Roll No. If your Roll number is there in the list, you have qualified for the RRB NTPC Exam.
-
Download your result pdf for future reference.
