RRB NTPC Result 2025 Release Soon at rrbcdg.gov.in, Check Steps to Download NTPC Graduate Level Result PDF - Link Here

Jul 3, 2025, 18:34 IST

RRB NTPC Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the RRB NTPC Result 2025 for the Graduate Level CBT 1 exam soon on the official regional websites of RRB. 

The RRB conducted the Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) from 5th to 24th June 2025 for 8,113 vacancies across various graduate-level posts.

RRB has released the RRB NTPC Answer Key on July 1, 2025 which also allowed candidates to raise their objections; the link will be active till July 6, 2025. After the closing of the objection date, RRB will release the result in PDF format containing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the CBT 2 examination. 

RRB NTPC Result 2025: Overview

RRB NTPC Result 2025 will be released soon on the official regional websites of RRB. The provisional answer key was released on July 1, 2025. Now RRB will release the NTPC CBT 1 result of the Graduate Level exam. Check the table below for the RRB NTPC Result 2025 Overview.

Detail

Information

Exam Conducted

5th–24th June 2025

Answer Key Released

1st July 2025

Result Expected Date

August 2025 (Tentative)

Result Format

Region-wise PDF (Roll Numbers)

Selection Stages

CBT 1

CBT 2

Skill Test (CBAT) 

Document Verification

Medical Exam

Official Website

RRB Regional Websites

Total Vacancies

8,113 (Graduate Level)

RRB NTPC Result 2025 Expected Date

The objection window for the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 and as per the recent media reports, the RRB NTPC Result 2025 is expected to get released in August 2025. Check the table below for a tentative timeline.

Event

Date

CBT 1 Exam

5th–24th June 2025

Answer Key Release

1st July 2025

Objection Window

1st–6th July 2025

Final Answer Key & Result

August 2025 (Tentative)

RRB NTPC Result 2025 PDF Download Link

RRB will release the NTPC Result 2025 in the pdf format on the regional websites of RRB tentatively in August 2025. Here, we will provide the direct link to download the Result once it gets officially released. 

How to Check RRB NTPC Result 2025?

Candidates will be able to check the result from the direct link above (to be provided once the result gets officially released) or by following the simple steps listed below.

  • Visit the official website of regional RRB

  • On the home page, click on the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025. 

  • RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025 PDF will be displayed on the screen.

  • Now, press “Ctrl+F” and enter your Roll No. If your Roll number is there in the list, you have qualified for the RRB NTPC Exam.

  • Download your result pdf for future reference.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

