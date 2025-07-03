RRB NTPC Result 2025 Release Soon at rrbcdg.gov.in, Check Steps to Download NTPC Graduate Level Result PDF - Link Here

RRB NTPC Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the RRB NTPC Result 2025 for the Graduate Level CBT 1 exam soon on the official regional websites of RRB.

The RRB conducted the Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) from 5th to 24th June 2025 for 8,113 vacancies across various graduate-level posts.

RRB has released the RRB NTPC Answer Key on July 1, 2025 which also allowed candidates to raise their objections; the link will be active till July 6, 2025. After the closing of the objection date, RRB will release the result in PDF format containing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the CBT 2 examination.

RRB NTPC Result 2025: Overview

RRB NTPC Result 2025 will be released soon on the official regional websites of RRB. The provisional answer key was released on July 1, 2025. Now RRB will release the NTPC CBT 1 result of the Graduate Level exam. Check the table below for the RRB NTPC Result 2025 Overview.