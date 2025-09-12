RRB NTPC Result 2025 Releasing Soon at rrbcdg.gov.in; Check Expected Date and More Details Here

RRB NTPC Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the RRB NTPC Result 2025 on the official website of regional RRBs. Candidates who have attempted the RRB NTPC Exam 2025 for graduate-level posts are eagerly waiting for the RRB NTPC Result 2025.

RRB NTPC Result 2025 The RRB NTPC Result 2025 is expected to be released in September 2025 on the official websites of regional RRBs. Candidates who appeared in the RRB NTPC Exam 2025 conducted between June 5 and June 24, 2025 for graduate-level posts must keep their registration number and password ready to check the result and RRB NTPC scorecard. After the release of the RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025, rrb will also release the cutoff marks and merit list. RRB NTPC Result 2025: Overview The RRB NTPC Result 2025 graduate will get released zonewise in the pdf format for the candidates who appeared in the RRB NTPC Exam 2025. With lakhs of candidates applying for limited posts, the RRB NTPC Result 2025 will play an important role. Check the table below for RRB NTPC Result 2025 Key Highlights Feature Details Exam Name RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025 Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) Total Vacancies 8,113 CBT 1 Exam Dates June 5 to June 24, 2025 Result Release Date (Expected) September 2025 Official Websites rrbcdg.gov.in, regional RRB portals Selection Stages CBT 1 CBT 2 Skill Test/Aptitude Test Document Verification

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025: Key Highlights The RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025 was conducted by the RRB between June 5 and June 24, 2025 across multiple shifts. The RRB NTPC 2025 CBT 1 result was the first stage to shortlist eligible candidates for the next stage, i.e., CBT 2, for 8,113 graduate-level vacancies in Indian Railways for roles such as Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Senior Clerk, and Junior Account Assistant. The computer-based test (CBT 1) had 100 objective questions covering General Awareness, Mathematics, and Reasoning, with a negative marking of 1/3rd for each incorrect answer.

