RRB NTPC Result 2025 Releasing Soon at rrbcdg.gov.in; Check Expected Date and More Details Here

The RRB NTPC Result 2025 for graduate-level posts will be released in September on regional RRB websites, including rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the RRB NTPC Exam 2025 can check their scorecards, cut-off marks, and merit list to proceed to CBT 2 and further selection stages

RRB NTPC Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the RRB NTPC Result 2025 on the official website of regional RRBs. Candidates who have attempted the RRB NTPC Exam 2025 for graduate-level posts are eagerly waiting for the RRB NTPC Result 2025.
With the NTPC Graduate Result 2025 RRB will fill the thousands of vacancies across various zones under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). Candidates who applied for roles such as Station Master, Goods Guard, Senior Clerk, and Junior Account Assistant will be shortlisted for the next phase of examination by RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025. The NTPC Result 2025 is expected to ger released in September 2025, and candidates will be able to check their scores and merit status of the RRB NTPC Result 2025 on official website of regional RRBs, including rrbcdg.gov.in

The RRB NTPC Result 2025 is expected to be released in September 2025 on the official websites of regional RRBs. Candidates who appeared in the RRB NTPC Exam 2025 conducted between June 5 and June 24, 2025 for graduate-level posts must keep their registration number and password ready to check the result and RRB NTPC scorecard. After the release of the RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025, rrb will also release the cutoff marks and merit list.

RRB NTPC Result 2025: Overview

The RRB NTPC Result 2025 graduate will get released zonewise in the pdf format for the candidates who appeared in the RRB NTPC Exam 2025. With lakhs of candidates applying for limited posts, the RRB NTPC Result 2025 will play an important role. Check the table below for RRB NTPC Result 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Exam Name

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025

Conducting Body

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs)

Total Vacancies

8,113

CBT 1 Exam Dates

June 5 to June 24, 2025

Result Release Date (Expected)

September 2025

Official Websites

rrbcdg.gov.in, regional RRB portals

Selection Stages

CBT 1

CBT 2

Skill Test/Aptitude Test

Document Verification

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025: Key Highlights

The RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025 was conducted by the RRB between June 5 and June 24, 2025 across multiple shifts. The RRB NTPC 2025 CBT 1 result was the first stage to shortlist eligible candidates for the next stage, i.e., CBT 2, for 8,113 graduate-level vacancies in Indian Railways for roles such as Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Senior Clerk, and Junior Account Assistant. The computer-based test (CBT 1) had 100 objective questions covering General Awareness, Mathematics, and Reasoning, with a negative marking of 1/3rd for each incorrect answer.
Candidates who appeared for the RRB NTPC Exam 2025 are now eagerly waiting for the RRB NTPC Result 2025, which is expected to be released in September 2025. The RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 will determine the eligibility of candidates for CBT 2 and further stages.

RRB NTPC Result 2025 Date & Release Timeline

The RRB NTPC Result 2025 for graduate-level posts is expected to be released in the third week of September 2025, after the successful completion of the RRB NTPC Exam 2025 conducted between June 5 and June 24. The RRB NTPC Result Date will be released along with the release of zone-wise merit lists, cut-off marks, and individual scorecards.

