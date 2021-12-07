RRC Central Railway Recruitment 2021 for 12 Level 1 & Level 2 Posts,12th pass can apply

RRC Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Level 1 and Level 2 against the open advertisement scouts and guides quota. Candidates holding the requisite qualification can submit their applications through the RRC Central Railway Apply Online link. The online applications will remain active from 6 to 20 December 2021. The candidates are advised to go through this article to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 6 December 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 20 December 2021

RRC Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Level - 1 - 10 Posts

Level 2 - 2 Posts

RRC Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Level 1 - The candidate must be passed 12 th or its equivalent with 50% Marks or passed matriculation plus course completed act apprentice or passed matriculation plus ITI approved by NCVT/SCVT.

RRC Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Level - 1 -18 to 33 years

Level 2 - 18 to 30 years

RRC Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and marks on certificates. Candidates are advised to go through the PDF link given below for more details.

Download RRC Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Apply Online

How to apply for RRC Central Railway Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 20 December 2021. The candidates can directly access the online application link by clicking on the above link. The steps for online applications are given below.

Click on - “Online application for recruitment against Scouts & Guides Quota for the year 2021-22”.\ INSTRUCTIONS: Please go through the instructions carefully. Click on - “Click here to Apply Online for Level 2” OR Click on - “Click here to Apply Online for Level 1”. Click on “CLICK HERE TO REGISTER”. Fill in the details for registration as per the required fields on the Registration page. Check each and every detail entered carefully. Click on “EDIT” to edit the details or click on “REGISTER” to

proceed further. You will not be able to edit these details once you click on the "Register" button. Registration number and password will be sent to your registered e-mail address, and, a One Time Password (OTP)

will be sent to your registered Mobile number on successful registration. Enter OTP as received on your registered mobile. Click on - “Verify Mobile No.” In case OTP is not received, click on “Re-Send OTP”. Login with Registration ID and New password. Fill in the educational qualification details. Fill in the Scout/Guide qualification details after selecting the appropriate check box. Fill in the details of minimum of two events at the National/All India Railway’s level and two events at the State level

(Any additional qualification/events should be brought at the time of document verification). Click on “SAVE AND PROCEED” button. Fill in address details and bank details. Click “Save & Proceed” or “Previous” to edit. Choose a file to upload your scanned photograph. Choose a file to upload your scanned signature. Scanned photograph and signature should be less than 70 kb and 30 kb respectively in jpg format. Choose a PDF file less than 100 kb to upload your relevant education qualification mark sheet. Choose a PDF file less than 100 kb to upload your President Scout/Guide/Rover/Ranger or Himalayan Wood Badge

(HWB) Certificate. Choose a PDF file less than 100 kb to upload Certificate for Proof of Date of Birth. Choose a PDF file less than 100 kb to upload your certificate of activeness. Choose a PDF file less than 100 kb to upload your 1st and 2nd certificate of an event at the National/All India Railway’s

level. Choose a PDF file less than 100 kb to upload your 1st and 2nd certificate of an event at the State level. Choose a PDF file less than 100 kb to upload a Caste certificate/Disability certificate, wherever applicable. SC / ST / OBC candidates should upload their valid caste certificate in the prescribed Central Government format. OBC candidates should upload their latest valid Non-Creamy Layer certificate issued on or after 01/04/2021,

failing which they shall not be considered for age relaxation. Click “SAVE AND PROCEED” or “PREVIOUS” to edit. Make payment following the instructions carefully. Download the copy of the application. Retain a hard copy or soft copy of the same for reference. Keep the application print / soft copy and the Registration ID for future reference. Candidates will be given further intimation by email or/and SMS only. Select list will be displayed on the RRC website also.

RRC Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Application Fee