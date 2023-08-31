RRC Central Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply for Apprentice Posts at rrccr.com

RRC Central Railway Recruitment 2023: RRC Central Railway is hiring for more than two thousand vacancies. Check Notification, Online Application, Vacancy, Eligibility, Selection process, salary and other details.

RRC North Central Railway (NCR) Recruitment 2022: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Central Railway (NCR) is inviting applications through online mode for filling up the 2409 post of Apprentice. Interested persons can submit NCR Apprentice Application before the last which is 28 September 2023.

Candidates should note and take cognizance of the fact that this is a Centralized Notification for the engagement of Act Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961 for Central Railway Units and Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway (RRC/CR) has been nominated as nodal agency for obtaining ONLINE applications from candidates and preparation of their merit list. Candidates can submit their applications ONLINE only on RRC’s website www.rrccr.com

Candidates can check the educational qualification, technical qualification, age limit, vacancy break-up and other details here.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 29 August 2023

Last Date of Online Application - 28 September 2023

RRC Central Railway (NCR) Vacancy Details

The total number of vacancies is 2409, which are distributed across the following clusters:

Mumbai Cluster: 1649 vacancies

Bhusawal Cluster: 418 vacancies

Pune Cluster: 152 vacancies

Nagpur Cluster: 114 vacancies

Solapur Cluster: 76 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria for RRC North Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment ?

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with a minimum of 50% marks, in the aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess a National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training

Age Limit:

15 to 25 years

Selection Process for RRC Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023

Selection will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which the Apprenticeship is to be done. The panel will be on the basis of a simple average of marks in the matriculation and ITI.

How to Apply for RRC Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023 ?

Candidates are required to apply ONLINE by visiting www.rrccr.com Detailed instructions for filling up ONLINE applications will be available on the website. 13.2 Candidates are required to log on to the RRC/CR website www.rrccr.com provided for filling ONLINE applications and fill up the personal details/BIO-DATA etc carefully.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/