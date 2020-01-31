RRC NER Gorakhpur Apprentice Result 2020@ner.indianrailways.gov.in/,2172 Candidates Qualified for DV

RRC NER Gorakhpur Apprentice Result 2020: Indian Railway, REC NER Gorakhpur has declared the Apprentice Result on its official website. Now all wait is over for those candidates who have applied for the RRC NER Gorakhpur Apprentice Notification. Now candidates can check their result on the official website of NER Gorakhpur -ner.indianrailways.gov.in.

Candidates have been qualified on the basis of the information furnished in the online application form and now they will be called for the Document Verification round.

Candidates should note that they will have to report at the Main Gate of the Principal Chief Personnel Officer’s Office, North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur-273012 at the reporting date & time mentioned in the notification.

For the Document Verification, candidates should note that they will have to bring the essential documents in the notification.

According to the short notification released by NER Gorakhpur, candidates have been called for the Document Verification in double of the vacancies. Their final selection for training shall be subject to fulfilling all the eligibility criteria and on the Merit Order prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in High School.

You can check RRC NER Gorakhpur Apprentice Result 2020 on the official website. However you can check your result also with link given below.



Direct Link for RRC NER Gorakhpur Apprentice Result 2020

How to Download RRC NER Gorakhpur Apprentice Result 2020

Go to the Apprentice/Result section available on the home page.

Visit to the Jobs Direct Recruitment 2019 available on the home page.

Click on the result and you will get the PDF of the same.

Check and Download the result for your future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of RRC NER Gorakhpur for latest updates regarding the Apprentices posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.