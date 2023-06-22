RRC WR Apprentice Recruitment 2023: 3624 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online at rrc-wr.com

RRC WR Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Western Region (WR) announced a total of 3624 vacancies for the post of Apprentice. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications from June 27, 2023. The last date for filling up the application is July 26, 2023.
RRC WR Apprentice Important Dates
|Starting Date for RRC WR Apprentice Form
|June 27, 2023
|Last Date for RRC WR Apprentice Form
|July 26, 2023
RRC WR Apprentice Vacancy Details 2023
|
RRC WR Division Name
|
Total Post
|
BCT Division
|
745
|
BRC Division
|
434
|
ADI Division
|
624
|
RTM Division
|
415
|
RJT Division
|
165
|
BVP Division
|
206
|
PL W/Shop
|
392
|
MX W/Shop
|
77
|
BVP W/Shop
|
112
|
DHD W/Shop
|
263
|
PRTN W/Shop
|
72
|
SBI ENGG W/Shop
|
60
|
SBI Signal W/Shop
|
25
|
Head Quarter Officer
|
35
|
NA
|
NA
|
Grand Total
|
3624
RRC WR Apprentice 2023 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Matriculate or 10th Class in 10+2 examination system with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board.
Age Limit:
15 to 24 years
Technical Qualification:
ITI certificate affiliated to NCVT/SCVT is compulsory in relevant trade.
Selection Process for RRC WR Apprentice Recruitment 2023
The selection will be done on the basis of merit list which would be prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both
Application Fee:
Application fees (Non-refundable) – Rs. 100/-. (No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/Women Applicants)
How to Apply for RRC WR Apprentice Recruitment 2023 ?
Go to the official website - rrc-wr.com
Click on the application link
Now, enter all the required details
Submit your application form