RRC WR Apprentice Recruitment 2023: 3624 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online at rrc-wr.com

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Western Region (WR) is hiring 3000+ Apprentices. Check Online Application Link, Notification PDF, Selection Process, Eligibility and Other Details.

RRC WR Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Western Region (WR) announced a total of 3624 vacancies for the post of Apprentice. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications from June 27, 2023. The last date for filling up the application is July 26, 2023.

RRC WR Apprentice Important Dates

Starting Date for RRC WR Apprentice Form June 27, 2023 Last Date for RRC WR Apprentice Form July 26, 2023

RRC WR Apprentice Vacancy Details 2023

RRC WR Division Name Total Post BCT Division 745 BRC Division 434 ADI Division 624 RTM Division 415 RJT Division 165 BVP Division 206 PL W/Shop 392 MX W/Shop 77 BVP W/Shop 112 DHD W/Shop 263 PRTN W/Shop 72 SBI ENGG W/Shop 60 SBI Signal W/Shop 25 Head Quarter Officer 35 NA NA Grand Total 3624

RRC WR Apprentice 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Matriculate or 10th Class in 10+2 examination system with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board.

Age Limit:

15 to 24 years

Technical Qualification:

ITI certificate affiliated to NCVT/SCVT is compulsory in relevant trade.

Selection Process for RRC WR Apprentice Recruitment 2023

The selection will be done on the basis of merit list which would be prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both

Application Fee:

Application fees (Non-refundable) – Rs. 100/-. (No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/Women Applicants)

How to Apply for RRC WR Apprentice Recruitment 2023 ?

Go to the official website - rrc-wr.com

Click on the application link

Now, enter all the required details

Submit your application form