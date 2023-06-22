RRC WR Apprentice Recruitment 2023: 3624 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online at rrc-wr.com

RRC WR Apprentice Jobs 2023: 3624 Vacancies Notified

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Western Region (WR) is hiring 3000+ Apprentices. Check Online Application Link, Notification PDF, Selection Process, Eligibility and Other Details.

RRC WR Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Western Region (WR) announced a total of 3624 vacancies for the post of Apprentice. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications from June 27, 2023. The last date for filling up the application is July 26, 2023.

RRC WR Apprentice Important Dates

Starting Date for RRC WR Apprentice Form June 27, 2023
Last Date for RRC WR Apprentice Form  July 26, 2023

RRC WR Apprentice Vacancy Details 2023

RRC WR Division Name

Total Post

BCT Division

745

BRC Division

434

ADI Division

624

RTM Division

415

RJT Division

165

BVP Division

206

PL W/Shop

392

MX W/Shop

77

BVP W/Shop

112

DHD W/Shop

263

PRTN W/Shop

72

SBI ENGG W/Shop

60

SBI Signal W/Shop

25

Head Quarter Officer

35

NA

NA

Grand Total

3624

RRC WR Apprentice 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Career Counseling

Educational Qualification:

Matriculate or 10th Class in 10+2 examination system with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board.

Age Limit:

15 to 24 years

Technical Qualification:

ITI certificate affiliated to NCVT/SCVT is compulsory in relevant trade.

Selection Process for RRC WR Apprentice Recruitment 2023

The selection will be done on the basis of merit list which would be prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both

Application Fee:

Application fees (Non-refundable) – Rs. 100/-. (No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/Women Applicants)

How to Apply for RRC WR Apprentice Recruitment 2023 ?

Go to the official website - rrc-wr.com

Click on the application link

Now, enter all the required details

Submit your application form

 

