RRC WR Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For 64 Group C Posts, Apply Online at rrc-wr.com, Check Eligibility

RRC WR Recruitment 2023 Notification: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Western Region (WR) has released job notification for the various Group C posts in the Employment News (18-24) November 2023. According to the short notice released, a total of 64 vacancies including 21 posts of group ‘C’ and 43 of group ‘D’ under the Sports Quota will be filled. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 09, 2023.
Candidates with requisite educational qualification including passed 12th (+2 stage)/Matriculation or its equivalent examination with National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.
RRC WR Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Opening date of online application: November 10, 2023
Closing date of application: December 09, 2023
RRC WR Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Level 5/4 (7th PC)-05
- level 3/2 (7th PC)-16
- Level 1 (7th PC)-43
RRC WR Educational Qualification 2023
Level 5/4 -Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University
Level 3/2 : Passed 12th (+2 stage) or its equivalent examination.
Educational Qualification must be from a recognized institution. OR
Passed Matriculation from recognized Board plus Course Completed Act Apprenticeship. OR
Passed Matriculation from recognized Board plus ITI approved by NCVT/SCVT.
Level 1 -Passed 10th or its equivalent examination. OR ITI OR Equivalent
OR National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT
Educational Qualification must be from a Recognized Institution
Sports Achievements: Candidates should have required Minimum Sports Norms as mentioned in the notification to apply.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Selection Procedure For RRC WR Jobs 2023
All eligible candidates will have to appear for trial and after trial, only the FIT candidates (securing 25 or more, out of 40 marks for Game skill, physical fitness and coach’s observations during trial) will be assessed for next stage of recruitment.
RRC WR Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply For RRC WR Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website www.rrc-wr.com.
- Step 2: Click on the link RRC WR Recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
- Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.