RRC WR Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For 64 Group C Posts, Apply Online at rrc-wr.com, Check Eligibility

RRC WR Recruitment 2023: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Western Region (WR) has released job notification for the various Group C posts on its official website. Check notification pdf.

Get all the details of RRC WR Recruitment here, apply online link

RRC WR Recruitment 2023 Notification: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Western Region (WR) has released job notification for the various Group C posts in the Employment News (18-24) November 2023. According to the short notice released, a total of 64 vacancies including 21 posts of group ‘C’ and 43 of group ‘D’ under the Sports Quota will be filled. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 09, 2023.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including passed 12th (+2 stage)/Matriculation or its equivalent examination with National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

RRC WR Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: November 10, 2023

Closing date of application: December 09, 2023



RRC WR Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Level 5/4 (7th PC)-05

level 3/2 (7th PC)-16

Level 1 (7th PC)-43

RRC WR Educational Qualification 2023

Level 5/4 -Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University

Level 3/2 : Passed 12th (+2 stage) or its equivalent examination.

Educational Qualification must be from a recognized institution. OR

Passed Matriculation from recognized Board plus Course Completed Act Apprenticeship. OR

Passed Matriculation from recognized Board plus ITI approved by NCVT/SCVT.

Level 1 -Passed 10th or its equivalent examination. OR ITI OR Equivalent

OR National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT

Educational Qualification must be from a Recognized Institution

Sports Achievements: Candidates should have required Minimum Sports Norms as mentioned in the notification to apply.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Selection Procedure For RRC WR Jobs 2023

All eligible candidates will have to appear for trial and after trial, only the FIT candidates (securing 25 or more, out of 40 marks for Game skill, physical fitness and coach’s observations during trial) will be assessed for next stage of recruitment.



RRC WR Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply For RRC WR Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.