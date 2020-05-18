RRD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020 for Accountant-cum-Computer Operator and Block Coordinator Posts

RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020: Rural Development Development Department (RDD), Jharkhand has invited application for recruitment to the post of Accountant-cum-Computer Operator and Block Coordinator. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 06 June 2020.
Important Date
Last date for submission of application for RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020 - 06 June 2020
RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Accountant-cum-Computer Operator - 2 Posts
- Block coordinator - 3 Posts
RDD Jharkhand Accountant-cum-Computer Operator and Block Coordinator Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Block coordinator - Candidate must be Graduate in Rural Management/ Co-Operative Management/ Social Work with one years working experience
- Accountant cum computer operator- Intermediate in Commerce and Diploma in Computer Application (DCA) with 6 month experience and typing knowledge in Hindi and English
Salary:
- Block Coordinator - Rs. 18000 per month
- Accountant-cum-computer Operator - Block Level - Rs. 10000 per month
How to Apply for RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020 ?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for RDD Jharkhand through the online mode on applyrdd.jharkhand.gov.in or before 06 June 2020.
RDD Jharkhand Official Recruitment Notification Link