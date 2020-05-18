Study at Home
May 18, 2020 20:29 IST
RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020: Rural Development Development Department (RDD), Jharkhand has invited application for recruitment to the post of Accountant-cum-Computer Operator and Block Coordinator. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 06 June 2020.

Important Date

Last date for submission of application for RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020 - 06 June 2020

RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Accountant-cum-Computer Operator - 2 Posts
  • Block coordinator - 3 Posts

RDD Jharkhand Accountant-cum-Computer Operator and Block Coordinator Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • Block coordinator -  Candidate must be Graduate in Rural Management/ Co-Operative Management/ Social Work with one years working experience
  • Accountant cum computer operator- Intermediate in Commerce and Diploma in Computer Application (DCA) with 6 month experience and typing knowledge in Hindi and English

Salary:

  • Block Coordinator -  Rs. 18000 per month
  • Accountant-cum-computer Operator - Block Level - Rs. 10000 per month

How to Apply for RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for RDD Jharkhand through the online mode on applyrdd.jharkhand.gov.in or before 06 June 2020.

RDD Jharkhand Official Recruitment Notification Link

Online Application Link

Official Website

 

Job Summary
RRD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020 for Accountant-cum-Computer Operator and Block Coordinator Posts
Last Date of SubmissionJun 6, 2016
Cityjamshedpur
StateJharkhand
CountryIndia
Education Qual Graduate
Functional Other Funtional Area

