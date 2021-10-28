RRVPNL RVUNL Admit Card 2021 for Jr Assistant/Commercial Assistant Released @energy.rajasthan.gov.in, Check IBPS Download Link

RRVPNL RVUNL Admit Card 2021 for Jr Assistant/Commercial Assistant has been released on energy.rajasthan.gov.in. Download Below.

RRVPNL RVUNL Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd.(RRVPNL) has released the admit card for the post of Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant-II on its website. Candidates can download can download RUNVL Jr Assistant Admit Card from the official website i.e. energy.rajasthan.gov.in.

RRVPNL RVUNL Admit Card Link is also available in this article. The candidates can also download RRVPNL Admit Card for RVPN, RVUNL, JVVNL, AVVNL and JdVVNL through the prescribed link.

RVUNL Admit Card Download Link

How to Download RVUNL Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website - energy.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on ‘Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam’ Department Link given at the right corner of the homepage

On the homepage of RRVNL, you will find a link that reads ‘Download Call Letter for online Exam of Jr. Assistant/Commercial Asstt.-II’

A new page will open where you will be required to enter your login details

Download Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant II Admit Card

Rajasthan Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant 2 Exam Pattern

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Reasoning & Mental Ability 20 20 2 hours = 120 min. General Knowledge (GK) & Everyday Science GK related to Rajasthan - 45 GK related to World, India and English - 15 GK related to Rajasthan - 90 GK related to World, India and English - 30 Hindi General 20 20 English General 20 20 Mathematics 20 20 Total 140 200

The exam is scheduled to be held on 08, 09, 10, 13 and 14 November 2021 in two shifts in the state of Rajasthan.



RRVPNL has published the notification for recruitment of 900+ Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant-II Posts in State Power Companies of Rajasthan such as RVPN, RVUNL, JVVNL, AVVNL and JdVVNL. Selected candidates shall be paid Rs. 20,800/- per month.