RSMSSB Admit Card 2022 To Release Tomorrow for Jr Instructor, JE and Librarian, Check Details Here

RSMSSB Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) will be releasing the admit card of the written exam to be held for the post of Junior Instructor, Junior Engineer (JE) and Librarian tomorrow on its website i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The JE Agriculture Direct Recruitment Exam 2022, and the Jr Instructor Direct Recruitment Exam 2018 will be held on 10 September 2022 while Librarian Grade 3 Direct Recruitment Exam on 11 September 2022. The candidates can check the timings in the table below:

Name of the Posts Date and Time RSMSSB JE Exam 2022 10 September 2022 (Saturday) from 09: 30 AM to 12:30 PM RSMSSB Jr Instructor Exam 2018 10 September 2022 (Saturday) from 03: 00 PM to 06:00 PM RSMSSB Librarian Grade 3 Exam 2022 11 September 2022 (Saunday) from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM 11 September 2022 (Saunday) from 02:30 PM to 04:30 PM

The candidates should report at least one and half hour before at the exam centre. It is mandatory to carry the e-admit card, an original ID Card such as a voter ID Card, Aadhar Card, Passport, Driving License etc. Also, they should carry a coloured photograph of 2.5 cmx2.5cm size and a blue ball pen.

They should not wear any kind of watch. Also, any kind of purse, bag water bottle, pencil box, calculator, cardboard, Bluetooth and other electronics items are not allowed at the exam centre.

How to Download RSMSSB Admit Card 2022 ?