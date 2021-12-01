Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

RSMSSB DV Schedule 2021 Released for Agriculture Supervisor Post @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Update Here

Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the document verification schedule for the Agriculture Supervisor Post on its official website-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF here.

Created On: Dec 1, 2021 11:48 IST
RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor DV Schedule 2021 Update

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor DV Schedule 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the document verification schedule for the Agriculture Supervisor Post. All those candidates who have qualified in the Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Exam 2021 can check the Document Verification Schedule available on the official website of  Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB)-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

You can download the RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor DV Schedule 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below. 

Process to Download: RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor DV Schedule 2021

  1. Go to the official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. Go to the News and Notification Section on the home page.
  3. Click on the link given under ‘Agriculture Supervisor 2021 : Document Verification Schedule for Agriculture Supervisor’
  4. Download Agriculture Supervisor 2021 : Document Verification Schedule PDF and save the same for future reference. 

However you can download the RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor DV Schedule 2021 directly with the link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor DV Schedule 2021

As per short notification released, Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will conduct the Document Verification for the Agriculture Supervisor Post from  09 December 2021 onwards. 

Candidates who have qualified for DV round should note that they will have to bring the essential documents in two different sets for the  document verification round as mentioned in the notification. 

Earlier RSMSSB had released the list of qualified candidates in the Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Exam 2021. All the successful candidates are able to appear for the document verification round as per the selection process for the Agriculture Supervisor posts. 

It is noted that earlier Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) had issued notification for a total of 2254 vacancies  including 2002  for Agriculture Supervisor (Non-TSP) and 252  Agriculture Supervisor (TSP) Posts.

