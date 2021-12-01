RSMSSB DV Schedule 2021 Released for Agriculture Supervisor Post @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Update Here

Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the document verification schedule for the Agriculture Supervisor Post on its official website-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF here.

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor DV Schedule 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the document verification schedule for the Agriculture Supervisor Post. All those candidates who have qualified in the Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Exam 2021 can check the Document Verification Schedule available on the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB)-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

You can download the RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor DV Schedule 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor DV Schedule 2021

Go to the official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to the News and Notification Section on the home page. Click on the link given under ‘Agriculture Supervisor 2021 : Document Verification Schedule for Agriculture Supervisor’ Download Agriculture Supervisor 2021 : Document Verification Schedule PDF and save the same for future reference.

However you can download the RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor DV Schedule 2021 directly with the link given below.

As per short notification released, Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will conduct the Document Verification for the Agriculture Supervisor Post from 09 December 2021 onwards.

Candidates who have qualified for DV round should note that they will have to bring the essential documents in two different sets for the document verification round as mentioned in the notification.

Earlier RSMSSB had released the list of qualified candidates in the Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Exam 2021. All the successful candidates are able to appear for the document verification round as per the selection process for the Agriculture Supervisor posts.

It is noted that earlier Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) had issued notification for a total of 2254 vacancies including 2002 for Agriculture Supervisor (Non-TSP) and 252 Agriculture Supervisor (TSP) Posts.