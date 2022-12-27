RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2022 to Release on This Date: Check Updates Here

RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2022: Candidates can check the CET Admit Card Date and Exam Dates in the article given below. Check Latest Updates Here.

RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has updated an important information regarding the admit card of Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Graduation Level. According to the latest updates, RSMSSB CET Admit Card shall be released on 30 December 2022. The candidates who have applied for RSMSSB CET 2022 can download Rajasthan CET Admit Card, once released, from the official website of the board.

The board has scheduled the Rajasthan CET Exam on 07 January 2023 (Saturday) and on 08 January 2023 (Sunday). The exam will be held in two shifts i.e. from 9 AM to 12 PM and from 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM.

The admit cards will be uploaded on the official website i.e. www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The admit cards shall also be available on recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2022: How to Download RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Search for the website of the board - recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2:Click on ‘Get Admit Card’ Option

Step 3: Click on Get Admit Card Option of Recruitment to download the admit card

Step 4: Enter your application number and date of birth

Step 5: Download RSMSSB CET Call Letter

The candidates must reach the centre atleast one and half hour before the exam. The entry gates shall be close 1 hour befofre the exam. No candidate shall be allowed to enter the exam centre once the fate are closed.

Items Mandatory in The Exam Centre

Print out of the admit card Original Photo ID Card Blue Ball Pen 2.5cmx2.5cm latest photo

Items Not Allowed in the Exam Centre

The candidates shall be not allowed at the exam cengtre with following items:

Wristwatch

Water Bottle

Board

Pendrive

Rubber

Scanner

Notebook/Book

Whitener

Notes

Mobile Phone

Bluetooth

Earphone

Microphone/Pager

The candidate should follow all the covid related guideline at the exam centre.

Students will be provided with150 Multiple-Choice Questions. The totak marks of the exam are 300.