RSMSSB Computor DV Date 2022 Released @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Schedule Here

RSMSSB has released the document verification schedule for the post of Computor on its official website -rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF here.

RSMSSB Computor DV Date 2022 Download: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Computor on its official website. The document verification for the qualified candidates for the Computor Post will be conducted from 14 March 2022 onwards.

Candidates who have successfully qualified for document verification round for the Computor post can download the RSMSSB Computor DV Date 2022 from the official website -rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

It is noted that RSMSSB had conducted the written exam for the Computor Direct Recruitment-2021 on 20 December 2021. Two times candidates were declared qualified in the written exam for the next document verification round as per the selection process for the Computor post.

Now all the qualified candidates will have to appear in the document verification round scheduled from 14 to 16 March 2022.

Candidates qualified for dv round can download RSMSSB Computor DV Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download RSMSSB Computor DV Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit to the official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to News & Notifications section available on the home page. Click on ‘Computor 2021 : Document Verification Schedule for Selected Candidates’ Link on the home page.

Download RSMSSB Computor DV Schedule 2022 PDF in a new window and save the same for future reference.

Candidates can download the details Application Form and other documents available on the official website. Candidates will have to carry all the essential documents as mentioned in the notification with them during the document verification round.

You can download the RSMSSB Computor DV Schedule 2022 directly with the link given below.