RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Notification: Suchna Sahayak Vacancy, Application Form & Other Details

RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released notification for RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Informatic Assistant 2023. This year there are a total of 2730 vacancies. Applications have to be filled online via official website of Rajasthan Staff Selection Board- https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/page?menuName=Home
Candidates who are 21 years old and less than 40 years of age as of 1 January 2024 can apply. Reservation will be provided as per government rules. Candidates who posses a degree in Computer Science/Electronics and Communication
OR
any equivalent qualification or Post Polytechnic Diploma in Computer Application
OR
three year Diploma in Computer Science or Engineering
OR
O level certificate from NIELIT can apply.
RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Notification Date
The notification for RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 was released on 16 January 2023 on official website of RSMSSB - https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/page?menuName=Home
Candidates can download the RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for 2730 vacancies announced in the advertisement.
RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023
Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the notice released by RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the Rajasthan Suchna Sahayak notification PDF and visit the official website.
RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023: Overview
RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 is out for 2734 vacancies for the post of Informatic Assistant. Rajasthan Suchna Sahayak recruitment 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates.
RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Overview
|
RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023
|
Recruitment Authority
|
Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board
|
Posts Name
|
Informatic Assistant
|
Total Vacancies
|
2734
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Vacancy Announced on
|
January 16, 2023
|
Application Started
|
January 26, 2023
|
Last Date to Apply
|
February 25, 2023
|
Selection process
|
Written Exam and Skill Test
RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
Candidates can download the RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 notification PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for 2734 vacancies announced under Rajasthan Suchna Sahayak recruitment 2023. Download the official notification of RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.
|
RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023
RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Important Dates
Candidates can check the RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below. The RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 dates have been announced along with the notification.
RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Dates
|
RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023
|
Vacancy Announced
|
January 16, 2023
|
Notification Release
|
January 16, 2023
|
Online Application Begins
|
January 26, 2023
|
Last Date to Apply
|
February 25, 2023
RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Apply Online & Fees
Candidates can fill the RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 application form from the official website. The link to apply for rsmssb information assistant will be activated on 26th January. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023. For more information on Rajasthan Suchna Sahayak recruitment 2023 candidates can visit the official website- https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/page?menuName=Home
RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Application Fee
|
Category
|
Fees
|
General and OBC (Creamy)
|
450/- Rs
|
SC/ST/PWD
|
250/- Rs
|
General/OBC (Income below 2,50,000)
|
250
RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Details
A total of 2734 vacancies are available under RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023. The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Board has released the notification for the posts of Informatic Assistant (Suchna Sahayak). The number of vacancies announced for Rajasthan Suchna Sahayak is tabulated below
RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Vacancy
|
RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023
|
Post Name
|
Number of Posts
|
Information Assistant
|
2734
|
Total Vacancy
|
2734
RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Eligibility
The minimum educational requirement for applicants interested in the Rajasthan Suchna Sahayak Vacancy 2023 is a graduation in computer science, computer engineering, computer applications, computer science & engineering, electronics & communication, information technology, or an equivalent field.
RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Age Limit:
The minimum age limit to apply for RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 is a minimum of 21 years. While the maximum age limit is 40 years. The age relaxations will be provided on the basis of Government norms. The age relaxation will vary according to the different categories of candidates applying for the RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023.
RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:
The required Rajasthan Suchna Sahayak educational qualification is provided below.
|
RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023
|
Post Name
|
Education Qualification
|
Informatic Assistant
|
RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Exam Pattern
|
Subjects
|
Question
|
Information Technology
|
70
|
Mental Ability and Reasoning
|
10
|
Mathematics
|
10
|
Current Affairs Of India & Rajasthan and General Knowledge
|
10
|
Total
|
100
Maximum Time that will be given to the candidates will be 3 hours. While there will also be a negative marking of ⅓ for each incorrect answer.
RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Selection Process
Candidates will be shortlisted by a written examination. The shortlisted candidates will then have to go through the typing/skill test. The last step of the selection process will include document verification.
RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Salary
According to the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board's official announcement, the informatics assistant (IA) salary ranges from Rs. 20,800 to Rs. 80,500 per month with Pay Matrix 8.