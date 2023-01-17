RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Notification: Suchna Sahayak Vacancy, Application Form & Other Details

RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 is out for 2700 Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for Rajasthan Information Assistant (Suchna Sahayak).

RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released notification for RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Informatic Assistant 2023. This year there are a total of 2730 vacancies. Applications have to be filled online via official website of Rajasthan Staff Selection Board- https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/page?menuName=Home

 

Candidates who are 21 years old and less than 40 years of age as of 1 January 2024 can apply. Reservation will be provided as per government rules. Candidates who posses a degree in Computer Science/Electronics and Communication 

OR

any equivalent qualification or Post Polytechnic Diploma in Computer Application

OR

three year Diploma in Computer Science or Engineering 

OR

O level certificate from NIELIT can apply. 

 

 RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Notification Date

 

The notification for RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 was released on 16 January 2023 on official website of RSMSSB - https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/page?menuName=Home

 

Candidates can download the RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for 2730 vacancies announced in the advertisement. 

 

Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the notice released by RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the Rajasthan Suchna Sahayak notification PDF and visit the official website. 

 

RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023: Overview

RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 is out for 2734 vacancies for the post of Informatic Assistant. Rajasthan Suchna Sahayak recruitment 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates. 

 

RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Overview

 

Recruitment Authority

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board

Posts Name

Informatic Assistant

Total Vacancies

2734

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

January 16, 2023

Application Started

January 26, 2023

Last Date to Apply

February 25, 2023

Selection process

Written Exam and Skill Test

 

RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 notification PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for 2734 vacancies announced under Rajasthan Suchna Sahayak recruitment 2023. Download the official notification of RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 through the link given below. 

 

Download PDF

RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below. The RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 dates have been announced along with the notification. 

RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Dates



Vacancy Announced

January 16, 2023

Notification Release

January 16, 2023

Online Application Begins

January 26, 2023

Last Date to Apply

February 25, 2023

 

RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Apply Online & Fees

Candidates can fill the RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 application form from the official website. The link to apply for rsmssb information assistant will be activated on 26th January. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for  RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023. For more information on Rajasthan Suchna Sahayak recruitment 2023 candidates can visit the official website-  https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/page?menuName=Home

RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

 

Category

Fees

General and OBC (Creamy)

450/- Rs

SC/ST/PWD

250/- Rs

General/OBC (Income below 2,50,000)

250



RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Details

A total of 2734  vacancies are available under RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023. The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Board has released the notification for the posts of Informatic Assistant (Suchna Sahayak). The number of vacancies announced for Rajasthan Suchna Sahayak is tabulated below

 

RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

 

Post Name

Number of Posts

Information Assistant

2734

Total Vacancy

2734

 

RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

The minimum educational requirement for applicants interested in the Rajasthan Suchna Sahayak Vacancy 2023 is a graduation in computer science, computer engineering, computer applications, computer science & engineering, electronics & communication, information technology, or an equivalent field.

 

RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Age Limit: 

The minimum age limit to apply for RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 is a minimum of 21 years. While the  maximum age limit is 40 years. The age relaxations will be provided on the basis of Government norms. The age relaxation will vary according to the different categories of candidates applying for the RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023. 

 

RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification: 

The required Rajasthan Suchna Sahayak educational qualification is provided below. 

 

Post Name 

Education Qualification 

Informatic Assistant
  • Candidate should be a graduate in computer science, computer engineering, computer applications, computer science & engineering, electronics & communication, information technology, or an equivalent field.
  • Candidate must have knowledge about Hindi Devnagri Script and Rajasthan’s Culture
  • Candidate must have the certificate of RS-CIT

 

RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Exam Pattern



Subjects

Question

Information Technology

70

Mental Ability and Reasoning

10

Mathematics

10

Current Affairs Of India & Rajasthan and General Knowledge

10

Total

100

 

Maximum Time that will be given to the candidates will be 3 hours. While there will also be a negative marking of ⅓ for each incorrect answer.

RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted by a written examination. The shortlisted candidates will then have to go through the typing/skill test. The last step of the selection process will  include document verification.


RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Salary 

According to the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board's official announcement, the informatics assistant (IA) salary ranges from Rs. 20,800 to Rs. 80,500 per month with Pay Matrix 8.

FAQ

What is the pay scale for Rajasthan Suchna Sahayak?

According to the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board's official announcement, the informatics assistant (IA) salary ranges from Rs. 20,800 to Rs. 80,500 per month with Pay Matrix 8.

When will the application process for Rajasthan Suchna Sahayak recruitment begin?

RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 application process will begin from 26th January

What is the RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 selection process?

Candidates will be shortlisted by a written examination. The shortlisted candidates will then have to go through the typing/skill test. The last step of the selection process will include document verification.

What is the age limit to apply for Rajasthan Suchna Sahayak Recruitment 2023?

The minimum age limit to apply for RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 is a minimum of 21 years. While the maximum age limit is 40 years.

How many posts have been announced in RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023?

A total of 2734 Rajasthan Suchna Sahayak posts have been announced in RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 notification.
