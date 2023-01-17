RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Notification: Suchna Sahayak Vacancy, Application Form & Other Details

RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 is out for 2700 Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for Rajasthan Information Assistant (Suchna Sahayak).

RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released notification for RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Informatic Assistant 2023. This year there are a total of 2730 vacancies. Applications have to be filled online via official website of Rajasthan Staff Selection Board- https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/page?menuName=Home

Candidates who are 21 years old and less than 40 years of age as of 1 January 2024 can apply. Reservation will be provided as per government rules. Candidates who posses a degree in Computer Science/Electronics and Communication

any equivalent qualification or Post Polytechnic Diploma in Computer Application

three year Diploma in Computer Science or Engineering

O level certificate from NIELIT can apply.

RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Notification Date

The notification for RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 was released on 16 January 2023 on official website of RSMSSB - https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/page?menuName=Home

Candidates can download the RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for 2730 vacancies announced in the advertisement.

RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023: Overview

RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board Posts Name Informatic Assistant Total Vacancies 2734 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on January 16, 2023 Application Started January 26, 2023 Last Date to Apply February 25, 2023 Selection process Written Exam and Skill Test

Candidates can download the RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 notification PDF through the direct link provided below.

Candidates can check the RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below. The RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 dates have been announced along with the notification.

RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Dates







RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Announced January 16, 2023 Notification Release January 16, 2023 Online Application Begins January 26, 2023 Last Date to Apply February 25, 2023

RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Apply Online & Fees

Candidates can fill the RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 application form from the official website. The link to apply for rsmssb information assistant will be activated on 26th January. For more information on Rajasthan Suchna Sahayak recruitment 2023 candidates can visit the official website- https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/page?menuName=Home

RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

Category Fees General and OBC (Creamy) 450/- Rs SC/ST/PWD 250/- Rs General/OBC (Income below 2,50,000) 250





A total of 2734 vacancies are available under RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023. The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Board has released the notification for the posts of Informatic Assistant (Suchna Sahayak).

RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Post Name Number of Posts Information Assistant 2734 Total Vacancy 2734

The minimum educational requirement for applicants interested in the Rajasthan Suchna Sahayak Vacancy 2023 is a graduation in computer science, computer engineering, computer applications, computer science & engineering, electronics & communication, information technology, or an equivalent field.

The minimum age limit to apply for RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 is a minimum of 21 years. While the maximum age limit is 40 years. The age relaxations will be provided on the basis of Government norms. The age relaxation will vary according to the different categories of candidates applying for the RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023.

The required Rajasthan Suchna Sahayak educational qualification is provided below.

Post Name Education Qualification Informatic Assistant Candidate should be a graduate in computer science, computer engineering, computer applications, computer science & engineering, electronics & communication, information technology, or an equivalent field.

Candidate must have knowledge about Hindi Devnagri Script and Rajasthan’s Culture

Candidate must have the certificate of RS-CIT

Subjects Question Information Technology 70 Mental Ability and Reasoning 10 Mathematics 10 Current Affairs Of India & Rajasthan and General Knowledge 10 Total 100

Maximum Time that will be given to the candidates will be 3 hours. While there will also be a negative marking of ⅓ for each incorrect answer.

RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted by a written examination. The shortlisted candidates will then have to go through the typing/skill test. The last step of the selection process will include document verification.



RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Salary

According to the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board's official announcement, the informatics assistant (IA) salary ranges from Rs. 20,800 to Rs. 80,500 per month with Pay Matrix 8.