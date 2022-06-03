Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2022 Notification (Out): 139 Vacancies Available

Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB)  is hiring 139 Vacancies at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.Check Details Here.

Updated: Jun 3, 2022 19:56 IST
RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2022
RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2022

RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2022 Notification Download: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued a notification for the post of Junior Engineer (Agriculture). Candidates with an engineering degree in agriculture can apply from 07 June 2022 onwards. It is to be noted that, the application will be closed on 06 July 2022 on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Applicants will be selected on the basis of an exam which will be conducted on 10 September 2022.

RSMSSB JE Notification Download

Important Dates

  • Starting Date to Apply Online & Payment of Fee: 07-06-2022
  • Last Date to Apply Online & Payment of Fee: 06-07-2022
  • Date of Exam: 10-09-2022

RSMSSB JE 2022 Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (Agriculture) - 139

Eligibility Criteria for RSMSSB JE Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Graduation in Agricultural Engineering
  • Work in Devanagri Hindi
  • Knowledge of Sanskrit

RSMSSB JE 2022 Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

How to Apply RSMSSB JE 2022 Recruitment?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 07 June to 06 July 2022.

 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.