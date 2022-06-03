RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2022 Notification (Out): 139 Vacancies Available

RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2022 Notification Download: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued a notification for the post of Junior Engineer (Agriculture). Candidates with an engineering degree in agriculture can apply from 07 June 2022 onwards. It is to be noted that, the application will be closed on 06 July 2022 on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Applicants will be selected on the basis of an exam which will be conducted on 10 September 2022.

Important Dates

Starting Date to Apply Online & Payment of Fee: 07-06-2022

Last Date to Apply Online & Payment of Fee: 06-07-2022

Date of Exam: 10-09-2022

RSMSSB JE 2022 Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (Agriculture) - 139

Eligibility Criteria for RSMSSB JE Posts

Educational Qualification:

Graduation in Agricultural Engineering

Work in Devanagri Hindi

Knowledge of Sanskrit

RSMSSB JE 2022 Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

How to Apply RSMSSB JE 2022 Recruitment?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 07 June to 06 July 2022.