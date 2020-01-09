RSMSSB Jr instructor DV Schedule 2020 Announced @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Jr instructor DV Schedule 2020 Download: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the DV Date/Schedule for the Jr instructor posts on its official website. Candidates who have to appear for the RSMSSB Jr instructor DV round can check the schedule available on the official website of RSMSSB - www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Jr instructor posts Document Verification will be conducted on 15 to 17 January 2020 according to the posts/trades. Board has released the schedule of the roll number of candidates for the DV. All the candidates who have to appear for the Jr. Instructor DV round should note that they will have to carry the original documents as mentioned in the short notification on the day of their DV.

Earlier Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) had invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Instructor for various trades including Electrician, COPA, Welder and Fitter Posts.

A number of candidates were applied for these posts which was a major recruitment drive launched by RSMSSB.

Link for RSMSSB Jr instructor DV Schedule 2020





RSMSSB Jr instructor DV Schedule 2020 Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Then visit to the News & Notifications Section given on the home page.

Click on the link Jr. Instructor 2018: Document Verification of Exam Electrician, Fitter & Welder given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the Desired PDF of the DV schedule for Electrician, COPA, Welder and Fitter trades.

You should take Print Out of the Schedule.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) for latest updates regarding Jr instructor recruitment process. In a bid to get the latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result, candidates can also visit @ jagranjosh.com for the same.