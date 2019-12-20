RSMSSB Lab Assistant Result 2019 Out @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Lab Assistant Final Result

RSMSSB Lab Assistant Result 2019: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the final result for the post of Lab Assistant. A list of selected candidates has been prepared for Lab Assistant post by RPSC. Candidates can check the result on RSMSSB official website www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.



RSMSSB Lab Assistant Result PDF is also given below. Candidates can check the roll numbers of selected candidates for Scheduled Are and Non Scheduled Area through the link.

RSMSSB has also declared the final cut-off for Lab Assistant. RSMSSB Lab Assistant Cut-off is available in the link below.



RSMSSB had conducted Lab Assistant written examination on 03 February 2019. RSMSSB Lab Assistant Document Verification exam was conducted on 13 and 14 November 2019. After DV round, RSMSSB has released the final list of selected candidates.

RSMSSB Lab Assistant Result 2019 Download



How to Download RSMSSB Lab Assistant result 2019?