RSMSSB Librarian Result 2020 Released @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Librarian Grade 3 Result PDF 2018, Final Answer Key, Cut-Off

RSMSSB Librarian Result 2018: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur, has released the result of written exam for the post of Librarian Grade 3 on 11 November 2020. All candidates, who appeared in RSMSSB Librarian Exam on on 19 September (Saturday), can download RSMSSB Result 2020 from official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Librarian Result PDF Link is given below. Candidates can check the roll number of shortlisted candidates through the link.

RSMSSB Librarian Result Download PDF

The board has also uploaded the RSMSSB Librarian Final Answer Key on its website. The candidates can also check the final key of the exam through below link:

RSMSSB Librarian Final Answer Key Download PDF

Shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for Document Verification (DV) Round. The details regarding the RSMSSB Librarian DV shall be informed soon to all the shortlisted candidates.

RSMSSB Librarian Cut-Off Marks

Candidates can check category-wise cut-off score below:

RSMSSB Librarian Non-Scheduled Area Cut-Off Marks

RSMSSB Librarian Scheduled Area Cut-Off Marks

How to Download RSMSSB Librarian Result ?

Go to the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Click on ‘Result’ Section Now, click on the Link ‘Librarian 2018 : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification’ A PDF file will open Find your roll number as written on RSMSSB Librarian Admit Card Download Rajasthan Librarian Result 2018 PDF for future use

A total of 700 vacancies are available out of which 478 for Non-scheduled area and 222 for scheduled area.