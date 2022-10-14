RSMSSB Librarian Result 2022 Available: Check Cut Off and PDF Link

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur has announced the result of the written exam for Librarian Grade 3 Posts on its official website.

RSMSSB Librarian Result 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur has announced the result of the written exam for Librarian Grade 3 Posts on its official website. Those who have attended the RSMSSB Librarian Result can download RSMSSB Librarian PDF by visiting the website of the board. i.e. www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.They can check the roll number of selected candidates selected for the next round.

The board has also published the final answer keys of the exam after considering all the objections for Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Selected candidates will be called to appear for the Document Verification (DV). The board conducted the written exam for the Librarian Grade III post on 11 September 2022.

How to Download RSMSSB Librarian Result 2022 ?