RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Result 2022 Released: Download Roll Number PDF and Cut Off Here

RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Result 2022 has been announced by Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download the PDF here.

RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Result 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the exam result conducted for Livestock Assistant Posts on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The board has prepared a list of the candidates who have qualified for the next round, containing their roll numbers, in a PDF format. Such candidates are required to appear for Document Verification (DV) Round.

RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Result Link is given in this article. The candidates can download RSMSSB LA Result by clicking on this link or they can follow the steps given below in order to download the RSMSSB Result 2022.

RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Cut-Off Marks

The candidates can check the category-wise cut-off marks below:

For Non TSP Area

For TSP Area

What is RSMSSB Livestock Assistant DV Date ?

The candidates shall be informed about the DV Round in due course of time the details for which will be uploaded on the official website.

How to Download RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board which is - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Now, go to ‘News & Notification’ and click on ‘Download’ pdf given under ‘LIVESTOCK ASSISTANT 2022 : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification

Step 3: Download RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Result PDF

Step 4: Check roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates

RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Exam was held on 04 June 2022 and the admit card for the same was uploaded on 27 May 2022. Online applications were invited from the candidates from 19 March to 17 April 2022.