RSMSSB Patwari Exam in October 2021 for 5378 Vacancies: Apply Online from 15 July for Rajasthan Recruitment @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has published a notification for the post of Patwari on official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Exam Pattern, Syllabus and Other Details below

Created On: Jul 8, 2021 18:47 IST
RSMSSB Patwari Exam 2021
RSMSSB Patwari Exam 2021

RSMSSB Patwari Exam 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) is conducting the exam the post of Patwari on 23 and 24 October 2021. Candidates have not applied earlier for RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment can apply for Rajasthan Patwari Exam from 15 July 2021 to 29 July 2021 on official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

It is to be noted that the candidates who have applied earlier not to apply again. Earlier, the exam was scheduled in the month of January 2021 which was postponed.

A total of 5378 vacancies are available for Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2021. Candidates can check more details on RSMSSB Patwari 2021 such as Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Exam Pattern, Syllabus and Other Details below:

Rajasthan Patwari Exam Date 2021

Rajasthan Patwari Notification 2021

Important Dates

  1. Starting Date of online application - 15 July 2021
  2. Last date for submission of online application - 29 July 2021

RSMSSB Patwari Vacancy Details

Patwari - 5378

  1. Non Scheduled Area - 4615 Posts
  2. Scheduled Area - 957 Posts

RSMSSB Patwari Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should be Graduate or equivalent

They should have knowledge of Devnagri Script and Culture of Rajasthan

Candidate should also have an O Level or Higher Certificate from DOEACC

RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card 2021

The board will upload the admit card in the month of October 2021 on official website. 

RSMSSB Patwari Exam Pattern

There will be 150 multiple-choice questions on:

Subject

Approx Weightage

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Subject

Time

General Science; History, Polity and Geography of India; General Knowledge, Current Affairs

25

38

76

General Science; History, Polity and Geography of India; General Knowledge, Current Affairs

3 Hours

Geography, History, Culture and Polity of Rajasthan

20

30

60

Geography, History, Culture and Polity of Rajasthan

General English & Hindi

15

22

44

General English & Hindi

Mental Ability & Reasoning, Basic Numerical Efficiency

30

45

90

Mental Ability & Reasoning, Basic Numerical Efficiency

 

RSMSSB Patwari Syllabus

General Science; History, Polity and Geography of India; General Knowledge, Current Affairs:

  • विज्ञानकेसामान्य आधारभूत तत्व एवं दैनिक विज्ञान, मानव शरीर, आहार एवं पोषण, स्वास्थ्य देखवाल।
  • प्राचीनएवंमध्यकालीन भारत के इतिहास की प्रमुख विशेषताएं एवं महत्वपूर्ण ऐतिहासिक (18वी शताव्दी के मध्य से वर्तमान तक) घटनाएं।
  • भारतीयसंविधान, राजनीतिकव्यवस्था एवं शासन प्रणाली, संवैधानिक विकास।
  • भारतकीभौगोलिक विशेषताएं, पर्यावरणीय एवं पारिस्थितिकी परिवर्तन एवं इनके प्रभाव।
  • समसामयिकराष्ट्रीयघटनाएं।

Geography, History, Culture and Polity of Rajasthan:

  • राजस्थानकेइतिहास की महत्वपूर्ण ऐतिहासिक घटनाएं।
  • राजस्थानकीप्रशासनिक व्यवस्था राजयपाल, राज्य विधान सभा, उच्च न्यायालय, राजस्थान लोक सेवा आयोग, जिला प्रशासन, राज्य मानवाधिकार आयोग, राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग, लोकायुक्त, राज्य सुचना आयोग, लोक नीति।सामाजिक- सांस्कृतिक मुद्दे।
  • स्वतंत्रताआंदोलन, जान-जागरणएवं राजनैतिक एकीकरण।
  • लोककलाऐं, चित्रकलाऐंऔर हस्तशिल्प एवं स्थापत्य।
  • मेले, त्यौहार, लोकसंगीतएवंलोकनृत्य।
  • राजस्थानीसंस्कृतिएवं विरासत, साहित्य।
  • राजस्थानकेधार्मिक आंदोलन, संत एवं लोकदेवता।
  • महत्वपूर्णपार्टनस्थल।
  • राजस्थानकेप्रमुख व्यक्तित्व।

General Hindi:

  • दिएगएशब्दों की संधि एवं शब्दों का संधि विच्छेद।
  • उपसर्गएवंप्रत्यय-इनके संयोग से शब्द-संरचना तथा शब्दों से उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय को पृथक करना, इनकी पहचान।
  • समस्त(सामाजिक) पदकी रचना करना, समस्त (सामाजिक) पद का विग्रह करना।
  • शब्दयुग्मोका अर्थ भेद।
  • पर्यायवाचीशब्दएवं विलोम शब्दों।
  • शब्दशुद्धि– दिए गये अशुद्ध शब्दों को शुद्ध करना।
  • वाक्यशुद्धि– वर्तनी सम्वन्धी अशुद्धियों को छोड़कर वाक्य संबंधी अन्य व्याकरणीय अशुद्धियों का शुद्धिकरण।
  • वाक्यांशकेलिए एक उपयुक्त शब्द।
  • पारिभाषिकशब्दावली– प्रशासन से सम्वन्धित अंग्रेजी शब्दों के समकक्ष हिंदी शब्द।
  • मुहावरेएवंलोकोत्तिया

General English:

  • Comprehension of unseen passage.
  • Correction of Common errors; correct usage.
  • Synonyms/ Antonyms
  • Phrases and Idioms

Mental Ability & Reasoning, Basic Numerical Efficiency:

  • Making Series/analogy.
  • Figure Matrix questions, Classification.
  • Alphabet Test
  • Passage and Conclusion.
  • Blood Relations.
  • Coding-Decoding
  • Direction sense test
  • Sitting Arrangement.
  • Input Output.
  • Number Ranking and Time Square
  • Making Judgments.
  • Logical Arrangement of Words
  • Inserting the Missing Character/ number.
  • Mathematical Operations, average, ratio.
  • Area and Volume.
  • Percent.
  • Simple and Compound Interest.
  • Unitary Method.
  • Profit & Loss

Basic Computer:

  • Characteristics of Computers,
  • Computer Organization including RAM, ROM, File System Input Devices Computer Software, relationship between Hardware and Software,
  • Operating System,
  • MS-Office (exposure of Word, Excel/spread sheet, Power Point)

How to Apply for RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2021

The candidates can apply for RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2021 from 15 July to 29 July 2021

 

 

FAQ

What is the RSMSSB Patwari Online Application Last Date ?

29 July 2021

What is the Rajasthan Patwari Registration Starting Date ?

15 July 2021

What is the qualification for RSMSSB Patwari Job ?

Graduate or equivalent for applying to the post of Patwari and should have knowledge of Devnagri Script and Culture of Rajasthan. Candidate should also have an O Level or Higher Certificate from DOEACC.

What is Rajasthan Patwari New Exam Date ?

23 and 24 October 2021
