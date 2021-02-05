RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 for 882 Agriculture Supervisor Posts, Apply Online @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Agriculture Supervisor (Krishi Parvekshak) on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check vacancy details, eligibility criteria, salary, selection process application process.
RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Agriculture Supervisor (Krishi Parvekshak) on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. A total of 882 vacancies have been notified under RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2021 .
Candidates should note that RSMSSB Registration will start from 16 February 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on RSMSSB official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in on or before 17 March 2021.
More details on Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment such as vacancy details, eligibility criteria, salary, selection process application process are given below in this article.
Important Dates
- Starting Date for Online Application Submission - 16 February 2021
- Last Date for Online Application Submission - 17 March 2021
RSMSSB Vacancy Details
Total - 882 Posts
- Agriculture Supervisor (Non-TSP) – 842 (Gen-309, OBC-174, SC-133, ST-99, MBC-41, EWS-83)
- Agriculture Supervisor (TSP) – 40 nos
RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Salary:
Pay Matrix Level 5
Eligibility Criteria for RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Post
Educational Qualification:
- Candidate should possess B.Sc in Agriculture or B.Sc Hons in Agriculture Or Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 standard) in the stream of agriculture
- Knowledge of Rajasthan Culture and ability to work in Hindi Language in Devnagiri
RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Age Limit:
18 to 40 Years
Selection Process for RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of exam of 300 marks
How to Apply for RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2021 ?
The Eligible candidates can apply to the post through online mode on official website of RSMSSB from 16 February to 17 March 2021.
RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Notification Download
RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Online Application - 16 Feb
Application Fee:
- Gen/ OBC (CL)/ EWS/ EBC: Rs. 450/-
- BC/ OBC (NCL) [Of Rajasthan]: Rs. 350/-
- SC/ ST/ PWD [Of Rajasthan]: Rs. 250/-