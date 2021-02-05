RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 for 882 Agriculture Supervisor Posts, Apply Online @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Agriculture Supervisor (Krishi Parvekshak) on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. A total of 882 vacancies have been notified under RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2021 .

Candidates should note that RSMSSB Registration will start from 16 February 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on RSMSSB official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in on or before 17 March 2021.

More details on Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment such as vacancy details, eligibility criteria, salary, selection process application process are given below in this article.

Important Dates

Starting Date for Online Application Submission - 16 February 2021

Last Date for Online Application Submission - 17 March 2021

RSMSSB Vacancy Details

Total - 882 Posts

Agriculture Supervisor (Non-TSP) – 842 (Gen-309, OBC-174, SC-133, ST-99, MBC-41, EWS-83)

Agriculture Supervisor (TSP) – 40 nos

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Salary:

Pay Matrix Level 5

Eligibility Criteria for RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Post

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should possess B.Sc in Agriculture or B.Sc Hons in Agriculture Or Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 standard) in the stream of agriculture

Knowledge of Rajasthan Culture and ability to work in Hindi Language in Devnagiri

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Age Limit:

18 to 40 Years

Selection Process for RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of exam of 300 marks

How to Apply for RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2021 ?



The Eligible candidates can apply to the post through online mode on official website of RSMSSB from 16 February to 17 March 2021.

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Notification Download

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Online Application - 16 Feb

RSMSSB website

Application Fee: