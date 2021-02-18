RSMSSB Steno Exam Date 2021 Out @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Admit Card Updates Here

RSMSSB Steno Exam Date 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur has announced the exam date for the post Stenographer Post, on 18 February 2021, on its official website @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the notice, RSMSSB Steno Combined Recruitment Exam 2018 is scheduled to be held on 21 March 2021 (Sunday) in two shifts as follow:

Paper Date Time Paper 1 21 March 2021 From 8 AM to 11 AM Paper 2 21 March 2021 from 2:30 PM to 05:30 PM.

RSMSSB Steno Admit Card

In order to appear for the RSMSSB Steno Exam, the candidates are required to carry their RSMSSB Stenographer Admit Card. The board will inform about the RSMSSB Steno Admit Card 2018 on its website. The admit card is expected in the month of March 2021.

RSMSSB Steno Exam Pattern

The exam will have objective type questions on:

Subject No. Of Questions Marks Time Paper 1 - General Knowledge, Rajasthan General Knowledge, Everday Science, 150 100 3 hours Paper 2 - Hindi, English 100 (Hindi - 75, English - 25) 100 3 hours

The candidates can check the complete syllabus through the link below:

RSMSSB Steno Syllabus

RSMSSB had published the notification for recruitment of Stenographer Posts in the month of July 2018. The last date to apply was 24 August 2018. On 26 August 2020, the board had re-opened the RSMSSB Steno Application Link and the online applications were invited till 24 September 2020. A total of 1211 vacancies were notified by the board.